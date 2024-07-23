PRESS ROOM: Reparations Movement Partners Globally Mourn the Passing of U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson-Lee

[July 22, 2024 – Chicago, IL] With an extremely heavy heart and a profound sense of loss, we acknowledge the powerful legacy of U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson-Lee. She was a steadfast leader in the fight for reparatory justice, carrying forward the legislative baton from the late U.S. Congressman John Conyers in 2018. Her relentless efforts nearly brought HR 40 to passage in the House of Representatives in 2022, missing by just one vote. Her leadership was pivotal in advancing the bill out of the Judiciary Committee in April 2021 after a historic debate. Even after her diagnosis, Rep. Jackson-Lee fiercely collaborated with reparations leaders, pushing for President Biden to establish an HR40-like commission by Executive Order. She believed this executive path was crucial for addressing centuries of injustice. Despite setbacks in meetings with the President’s team, she remained optimistic and urged us to stay ready for progress.

The Earn the Black Vote Collaborative formed in 2023 in response to her urging to continue the fight for reparations. On April 25, 2024, the Collaborative released a poll showing significant support for President Biden to issue an Executive Order for Reparations. Congresswoman Jackson-Lee championed the poll’s findings, emphasizing the critical importance of reparations to African American and progressive communities. Her vision was clear: an Executive Order to create a federal reparations commission could drive transformative Black voter turnout and move the ball toward justice. She had wanted the Executive Order done by Juneteenth. Tragically, just a month after Juneteenth, she left us. We have lost a great leader for reparatory justice. In honor of her legacy, we call for the establishment of the Executive Order by President Biden. We extend our deepest condolences to Representative Jackson-Lee’s family. We call on reparation activists, leaders, and legislators globally to stand with us as we honor her legacy. May the Ancestors and the Creator receive her with joy.

Kamm Howard is a national and international reparations scholar and activist working for over 20 years building grassroots movements to obtain reparations for African descendants in the United States.

Reparations United

Email: kamm@reparationsunited.org Website: https://reparationsunited.org/



