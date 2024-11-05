OP-ED: Why this Black Man Proudly Supports Kamala Harris

It was a warm day in Oakland. A crowd gathered around Kamala Harris, who had just wrapped up a town hall. Standing at 6 feet 2 inches, I felt small in her presence—she commanded the energy in the room. My mom, ever protective, ensured I got to the front of the line, where Harris greeted us warmly.

It was 2017, and I had recently completed a YouTube documentary on her journey from San Francisco district attorney to US Senator. Her team noticed and invited me to attend this event, solidifying my belief that she’d be a future presidential contender. Meeting her sparked a sense of possibility. “Congratulations, Mama—I know you’re so proud.” She congratulated me on my path to working in Governor Brown’s office and shared a moment with my mother that filled us both with pride.

Since that day, I’ve pursued a career in public service and media, carrying forward the inspiration she gave me. So much has changed since that warm day in Oakland—Kamala is now the Democratic nominee for President, yet the country feels more divided than ever. But despite the noise, I still believe in her vision for an America that’s bigger than all of us—a vision that embraces the impossible and turns it into reality.

The Backlash for Supporting Harris

When I express my support for VP Harris, I’m often met with skepticism, particularly from other men of color. They think my support comes from ideological loyalty, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Growing up in a single-parent home with limited resources, I learned early on that achieving big dreams wasn’t easy, especially for people who looked like me. It wasn’t until I was 17, when I witnessed the groundbreaking election of President Obama that I grew a sense of hope—a belief that America’s promise was within reach if I worked hard.

My support for Kamala Harris is rooted in that same spirit of optimism. She represents a path forward that values character, resilience, and a commitment to lifting everyone up. I’m not looking for a quick fix or short-term gain but for a long-term vision for America—one that doesn’t just serve the wealthy but builds opportunity for everyone.

I believe in an aspirational America, one that celebrates rags-to-riches stories and welcomes those who dream big. VP Harris’s background as a woman of color achieving firsts speaks to who we are and, more importantly, who we can be. That’s the America I believe in, and I believe Kamala Harris can help lead us there.”

It’s Not Just the Economy America’s greatness isn’t just about financial gains—it’s about shared values of freedom, equality, and opportunity for all. Reducing our purpose to economic metrics risks losing what truly makes us exceptional. Kamala Harris embodies this broader vision, advocating for a united America where every voice is valued and everyone has a fair shot. Supporting her isn’t just about immediate financial gains; it’s an investment in a future rooted in inclusion and opportunity. A friend once dismissed concerns about racism, focusing only on the economy. As a business owner, I value economic stability, but ignoring systemic racism overlooks its deep impact on financial security. Racism isn’t just an attitude; it’s embedded in our systems, affecting housing, employment, and more. Kamala Harris understands this link. Her policies reflect the need for reforms in criminal justice, housing, and education to create both economic opportunity and fairness. The Biden-Harris administration has faced tough economic challenges but has prioritized American families, from record job growth to historic infrastructure investments. Kamala’s record shows her focus on affordable health care, infrastructure, and lowering prescription drug costs. Supporting her means backing a leader committed to an inclusive and prosperous America for all

Protecting Our Children and Communities from Gun Violence

I visited the White House’s Office of Gun Violence Prevention on March 4 to discuss the urgent need to address gun violence. This issue hits home for me—I lost my uncle to gun violence in 2001, a tragedy my family has never fully healed from. Growing up in neighborhoods where gunshots were common, I know firsthand the trauma this violence inflicts.

While I support the Second Amendment, I believe we need sensible gun safety measures. Children shouldn’t be growing up with gun drills as a norm, and it shouldn’t be so easy to access firearms that entire communities live in fear. Kamala Harris advocates for common-sense solutions that respect the rights of gun owners while prioritizing public safety. This isn’t about taking away rights; it’s about saving lives.

Borderline Scary

This past March, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin invited me to visit the Department of Defense . I saw the dedication of our military members, including many young Black men and women who serve with courage. Harris’s approach to national security respects this service. Unlike Trump, who has shown disrespect for our troops, Harris values their sacrifices and understands the importance of steady, strategic leadership.

In a world of complex threats, we need leaders who act with care and honor those who serve. Harris personifies this, showing that America’s role is as an economic powerhouse and a trusted global leader.

A Balanced Approach to Immigration

Conversations around immigration often reveal misconceptions, even within my community. While I agree that we need secure borders to protect jobs and public safety, there also needs to be a pathway to citizenship for those who come here legally and contribute. It was the hard work and dreams of immigrants that built America—we can’t lose that spirit.

Earlier this year, a bipartisan immigration bill that balanced security with a pathway to citizenship was blocked. Harris, however, understands the need for a nuanced approach that upholds our values and benefits us all. When people have the chance to come here legally and contribute, our entire society benefits.

A Vision for America

Looking back on that day in Oakland in 2017 when I met then-Senator Harris, I remember the optimism I felt—the belief that in America, even the impossible can become a reality. A Jamaican and Indian girl from Oakland had become a U.S. Senator, then and now, I predict, our next President.

When I vote for Kamala Harris, I’m voting for an America that is bold, inclusive and aspirational—a country that leads with integrity, not fear, and an economy that serves everyone, not just the privileged. This choice isn’t just about policies; it’s about believing in a country that doesn’t shrink from its values but fully embraces them.

Kamala Harris represents a balance of strength and empathy, promoting stability for families and communities, not just quick gains for the wealthy. Supporting her is about building an America where compassion and resilience coexist.

I want an America that lives up to its promise, a beacon of justice and opportunity for all. That’s the America Kamala Harris embodies, and that’s why I’m proud to support her.