Get out the Vote and We will Win the Election in 2024

There are two days left in the presidential election and it is a tie. America is a mentally sick society, because Trump is mentally unstable to lead the country forward. Racism and misogyny is at the core of America’s sickness and it starts with our forefathers.

By Roger Caldwell, Special to the Advocate

Our leaders believe in White supremacy, and gender and racial rights did not exist. America started with violence, and taking the land from the Indians was the foundation the country was built on with slavery. It was very easy to articulate that everyone was equal in the country, but only the men who were landowners, could vote and own businesses.

In 1920, White women could exercise their right to vote. With Black people, there were different times when Black men were able to vote. It started in 1869 the fifteenth Amendment passed by Congress gave African American men the right to vote. In 1896 through 1964 there were Jim Crow, lynching, and grandfather clauses creating obstacles to keep Black men from voting.

In 1964, the 24th Amendment was passed to stop poll taxes, and in 1965 the Voting Rights Act was signed into law. Since 1970 there have been extensions to the voting Rights Acts, until 2006 and beyond. During this time the number of Black elected officials has increased, and the number keeps growing.

With all the voter rights laws, there has still been voter suppression tactics used to discourage certain groups from voting. The first tactic is to reduce the turnout of specific groups, starting with Blacks, Hispanics, senior citizens, and young people. The other tactic is gerrymandering, where groups are spilt up so their area is too small to make a difference.

Finally, cash money determines who has the most wealth to win the election. Many of the candidates’ starts with old family money, and their associates and friends donate money to help the candidate win. Trump has three Billionaires friends donate over one hundred million dollars to the candidate, but still he needs more money.

In 2024, both the candidates will rise over a billion, and no one can explain where, all the money goes. The amazing thing about all that money is that there is never enough to go around and everyone needs more.

There is now resurgence in White supremacy with men in the Republican Party, and there is an intersection with racism and women rights. With fifty years of women controlling their reproductive rights, and on June 24, 2022, the Supreme Court overturned women’s rights. The Supreme Court has changed with the addition of three new judges, and Trump as president.

Without a doubt voting in 2024, will determine who wins, and the importance of voting. Getting out the Vote (GOTV) is the secret to a successful Democracy, and the Democrats winning the election. The Republican Party can spend the last two days trying to suppress the election, but votes win elections.

Now is the time to get the vote out. Every vote counts and your vote is your voice. America is going forward and when we vote together, we win. Vote for Kamala Harris for President of the United States, and Tim Walz as Vice-President of the Unites States.