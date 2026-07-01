Photo Gallery: FIFA Fan Festival keeps drawing massive crowds in Atlanta

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Author: Itoro N. Umontuen

ATLANTA — The FIFA Fan Festival has turned Centennial Olympic Park into one of Atlanta’s busiest summer stages, drawing more than 388,000 fans for World Cup watch parties, live music and cultural events.

The festival has reached capacity on multiple days, including during the Mexico-Czechia match, when some ticket holders were unable to enter after the park filled up.

Large crowds have also gathered for performances by Belly Gang Kushington, Davido and YK Niece, adding to the festival atmosphere beyond the matches. Ludacris is scheduled to perform July 14 during one of the tournament’s semifinal watch parties.

Free general admission passes are no longer available for the festival’s remaining dates: July 1, July 7, July 11, July 14 and July 15. GA+ passes remain available for $45 to $85, while VIP packages range from $225 to $325.

The festival follows a clear bag policy similar to many stadium events. Clear bags must be smaller than 12 by 6 by 12 inches. Small clutches under 4.5 by 6.5 inches are allowed.

The FIFA Fan Festival is cashless. Vendors accept domestic and international debit and credit cards, along with Apple Pay. Fans who use Visa cards can receive discounts on food and merchandise through the company’s partnership with FIFA.

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