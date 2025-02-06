PRESS ROOM: Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr. and Stacy M. Brown’s Groundbreaking Book on the Transatlantic Slave Trade Calls for Action and Education

Washington, D.C. – Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr., a lifelong civil rights leader and president and CEO of the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA), has released The Transatlantic Slave Trade: Overcoming the 500-Year Legacy, co-authored with award-winning journalist Stacy M. Brown. Published by Select Books, this powerful new work examines the enduring impact of the transatlantic slave trade and outlines a path forward for racial justice and economic empowerment.

“This book is more than history—it is a call to action,” said Dr. Chavis. “The blood, sweat, and tears of enslaved Africans built the foundation of America’s democracy, yet their descendants continue to face systemic injustice. The fight is not over, and we must arm ourselves with knowledge to move forward.” With the backdrop of book bans and efforts to erase Black history, The Transatlantic Slave Trade stands as a crucial resource in educating future generations about the ongoing effects of slavery. Dr. Chavis announced that the book will be distributed to schools and educational institutions across the country, ensuring that students have access to an unfiltered account of history.

“We refuse to allow our history to be erased,” said Dr. Chavis. “We will not depend on those who seek to suppress the truth. This book will reach classrooms, libraries, and communities where it is needed most.” Endorsed by cultural and thought leaders, The Transatlantic Slave Trade has received support from figures such as NBA legend Isiah Thomas and Public Enemy’s Chuck D. “Dr. Ben Chavis must continue to fight and tell this story, not just for our generation, but for future generations who must understand the truth about our history if they are to finish righting the wrongs that began over 400 years ago,” said Thomas.

Chuck D, who wrote the book’s foreword, added, “The chains of slavery may have been broken, but the shackles of systemic racism are still very much intact. If you’re not angry, you’re not paying attention.” Dr. Chavis is mobilizing Black leaders, the Black press, and allies worldwide to act against racial and economic oppression. This month, the Black Press of America will convene to discuss the next steps in ensuring the book’s reach and in organizing community action. “This is about more than a book launch,” Dr. Chavis said. “We are building a movement that spans generations, pushing back against efforts to silence us and reclaiming our power in education, economics, and political engagement.”

The Transatlantic Slave Trade: Overcoming the 500-Year Legacy is now available at major book retailers and online platforms.