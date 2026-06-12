‘Rare, untreatable strain’: Ebola toll mounts in eastern DR Congo

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Damien Mama, interim Humanitarian Coordinator in the DRC, arrived in the provincial capital Bunia on Sunday, where he will assess response efforts and strengthen coordination in support of the Government-led campaign to end the latest deadly epidemic.

Rising caseload

The fast-moving outbreak – which has also spread to neighbouring Uganda – is caused by the rare Bundibugyo form which has no approved treatment or vaccines, though three candidate vaccines are under development.

On Saturday, the Congolese health authorities reported 27 new confirmed cases, bringing the total to 515 across Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu provinces, with 91 deaths.

Roughly 95 per cent of all cases are in Ituri and 12 people have recovered to date.

Meanwhile, Uganda has reported 19 confirmed cases, including two deaths, as well as one probable case who has died.

Significant challenges

In New York, UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq said Ebola response in the DRC is focused on case management, operation of treatment centres, and delivery of essential medicines and supplies, as well as community engagement, risk communication and strengthened surveillance.

He noted, however, that “response efforts continue to face significant challenges, including gaps in contact tracing, limited treatment capacity and shortages of essential medicines,” while “scaling up laboratory capacity is also critical to ensure timely detection and confirmation of cases.”

The health crisis is unfolding amid the already severe humanitarian situation in the DRC, where nearly 15 million people nationwide need humanitarian assistance.

Additionally, more than half of all displaced people, 3.4 million, are living in areas affected by the outbreak, which is complicating the response.

Continental response plan

The outbreak was officially declared on 15 May by the Congolese authorities and subsequently classified by the UN World Health Organization (WHO) as a public health emergency of international concern – but not a pandemic threat.

Symptoms include sudden onset of high fever, headache, weakness, vomiting, and diarrhoea.

This marks the 17th time that the DRC has battled Ebola and the crisis has triggered a coordinated continental response.

Last week, WHO alongside the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and partners launched a plan to raise $518 million to support African countries to prepare for, rapidly detect and respond to the outbreak.

Assistance to Zambia

WHO has also handed over critical Ebola preparedness equipment and supplies to authorities in Zambia, including personal protective equipment (PPE), laboratory reagents, infection prevention and control materials, and specimen transportation supplies.

“While Zambia has not recorded any Ebola cases, its proximity to affected countries and the high level of cross-border movement place it at potential risk,” the agency said.

WHO continues to stress the importance of preparedness as a first line of defence against Ebola, while also highlighting the critical role of community engagement and timely reporting of symptoms to save lives.