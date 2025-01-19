Select Group to Attend Inauguration as Harsh Weather Freezes Washington

By April D. Ryan,

BlackPressUSA.com Washington Bureau Chief and Chief White House Correspondent

The saga of the inauguration crowd downsizing due to the cold for the second Donald Trump inauguration has people screaming foul.

The Sergeant at Arms in the House of Representatives has limited the number of people who can watch Donald Trump take the oath of office administered by Chief Justice John Roberts. The House Sergeant at Arms says in a letter to Congressional members, “the majority of ticketed guests will not be able to attend the ceremonies in person.”

It will be a limited and select group in that politically sacred space of the Rotunda, Monday at noon. “All Members of Congress will be invited to the indoor ceremony,” according to William P. McFarland the Sergeant at Arms. Not all members of congress are happy about the events surrounding the inauguration. One federal lawmaker who spoke to the Daily Beast on anonymity said, “this was terrible for those who spent money to get here as only House and Senate members can fit in the Rotunda.”

The letter also says member constituent tickets will no longer be valid but “commemorative.” Another former New York congressman spoke also on the condition of anonymity, scolded the process adding “you can get only a certain number of people in that dog gone place… That’s horrible!”

The expectation of forecasted snow Sunday is a great concern for planners. Frigid temperatures Monday, a norm for Inauguration Day, compound the decision to move the ceremony from a constructed multi-tier theater outside the Capitol building to the Rotunda. The Rotunda is the location of the January 6th riots, where a large Trump-supporting violent mob confronted Capitol Police.

Adding insult to injury for some, President-Elect Trump is urging inauguration goers to witness his swearing in at the Capital One Arena. If you are unfamiliar, it is a basketball venue for the Washington Wizards with a maximum seating capacity of just under 21,000 seats. Either way, the decision to move the inauguration indoors comes after months of costly materials and manpower used to erect the elaborate scaffolding and seating system, specifically for the swearing in of Donald John Trump for his second term in office.

Meanwhile, many members of the Congressional Black Caucus had not planned to attend the inauguration, instead opting to celebrate the Martin Luther King National Holiday in their home districts.

The memo from the Sergeant at Arms in the House of Representatives is shared below:

IMPORTANT NOTICE

TO: All Members and Staff of the House of Representatives

FROM: William P. McFarland

Sergeant at Arms

DATE: January 17, 2025

RE: Updates to the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies

The House Sergeant at Arms (SAA) has been informed by the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC) that the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies will be held inside the U.S. Capitol.

As a result, the majority of ticketed guests will not be able to attend the ceremonies in person, although offices are welcome to distribute tickets to constituents in the manner they think best, if they would like to do so. It is our understanding from the JCCIC that all Members of Congress will be invited to the indoor ceremony. With the exception of tickets in sections three (3) and four (4), House Members of JCCIC recommend that your offices relay to constituents that their tickets will be commemorative. A decision on the seating of ticket sections three (3) and four (4) is still in development by JCCIC.

The previously communicated security posture and access restrictions will remain in place. Any further adjustments will be communicated this weekend. Due to these restrictions, Members and staff are still encouraged to allow extra time to arrive and traverse the grounds. To help your office plan accordingly, the following information summarizes access and security details pertaining to the Capitol Grounds, as previously communicated on Tuesday, January 14.

INAUGURAL CEREMONY TICKET DISTRIBUTION

The House Office Buildings (HOB) will remain open to the general public this weekend. Buildings will open on both Saturday, January 18 and Sunday, January 19 from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Constituents who wish to pick up tickets should be strongly encouraged to do so on Saturday or Sunday. On Monday, January 20, a staff person will be required to escort unticketed constituents from the perimeter fence into the HOBs and remain with them at all times inside.

U.S. CAPITOL TOURS AND EVENTS

Public and staff-led tours closed on Wednesday, January 15 at 5:00 PM. Congressional staff who have offices in the Capitol and/or the CVC will continue to have access to their offices through Sunday, January 19 at 6:00 PM.

Please note that tours personally led by a Member may continue until Sunday, January 19 at 6:00 PM when the Capitol and CVC will close for the Inaugural.

INAUGURAL CEREMONY ATTENDANCE

A list of prohibited items for the Inaugural Ceremonies may be found at: https://www.uscp.gov/media-center/press-releases/protecting-60th-presidential-inauguration.

Thank you for your cooperation. Additional Inaugural information may be found on the JCCIC website: https://www.inaugural.senate.gov/ Additional event and road closure information may be found at: http://www.inauguration.dc.gov.