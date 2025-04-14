Tainted, Toxic, and Troubling: Recalls Spike Nationwide

By Stacy M. Brown

BlackPressUSA.com Senior National Correspondent

It may feel like every day brings news of another product recall—from baby carrots and cold cuts to LED bear lights and adjustable dumbbells—and you’re not imagining it. The avalanche of food and consumer safety alerts is real, and it’s happening against a backdrop of deep federal cuts and deregulation under the Trump administration. For Black Americans and other vulnerable communities, the consequences of these safety lapses hit harder, from the dinner table to the workplace and beyond. The latest food recall involves Panaderia Salvadorian Inc., which pulled its Quesadilla de Queso bread off shelves in Rhode Island and Massachusetts due to undeclared milk allergens. The product, sold in 14-ounce clear plastic packages, failed to properly list milk among its ingredients, posing a potentially life-threatening risk to individuals with allergies. No illnesses have been reported, but the Rhode Island Department of Health flagged the mislabeling during a routine inspection. The company cited a packaging breakdown as the cause and claims the issue has been resolved.

Just days earlier, Fresh Creative Foods recalled Trader Joe’s Hot Honey Mustard Dressing sold in 17 states due to undeclared peanuts, soy, sesame, and wheat—another oversight that could prove fatal for allergy sufferers. Meanwhile, Frito-Lay yanked select bags of Tostitos Cantina Traditional Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips after discovering some bags contained nacho cheese chips, again with undeclared milk. Additionally, The FDA said more than 1,700 pounds of Cabot Creamery butter is being recalled because it is “contaminated with elevated levels of coliform,” a bacterium prevalent in animals’ digestive systems and excrement. The recalled butter is distributed in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Maine, Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Arkansas. According to the recall notice, the Cabot butter product is packaged in cardboard shells holding two four-ounce sticks. The possibly tainted batch expires on September 9, 2025. Just as alarming is the recall from Walker’s Wine Juice LLC, which pulled its pumpkin juice due to potential botulism contamination. The New York State Department of Agriculture discovered improper pH levels posed a serious foodborne illness risk during processing. While no illnesses have been reported, the threat of botulism—an often fatal toxin—shows a breakdown in quality control.

And it’s not just food. Recent consumer product recalls underscore mounting dangers:

Five Below’s Room2Room LED Iridescent Bear Lights were pulled after 28 overheating incidents, including six burns and two cases of property damage.

Vivitar Blender Bottles, sold at Target, could allow the blades to run without the bottle attached, posing a laceration hazard.

AliExpress’ LVOE Hair Dryers are under recall for lacking shock protection, which could potentially cause electrocution if dropped in water.

HONEYJOY Highchairs, sold on Amazon, violated federal regulations with their dangerous incline—posing suffocation risks.

Gerolsteiner Sparkling Water bottles from Trader Joe’s were recalled due to risks of cracking and lacerations.

Supercan Bulk’s Pig Ear Slivers pet treats tested positive for salmonella, endangering both pets and humans.

The Trump administration’s sweeping layoffs at the Department of Health and Human Services—announced as part of efforts to “shrink the federal government”—have only fueled these safety failures. Among those fired were leadership staff at the FDA’s Center for Veterinary Medicine, essential for overseeing food safety, especially during crises like the ongoing bird flu outbreak affecting nearly 1,000 U.S. dairy cattle herds. Federal health officials have warned against the dangers of consuming raw milk, which could carry the H5N1 bird flu virus. Still, Trump’s health secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a vocal proponent of raw milk, has slashed oversight capacity at a time when coordination is crucial. “You chop off the head of the leadership, and now we have to reinvent that wheel,” said one health official. “That’s not in our best interest.”

The ripple effects of weakened federal protections are already being felt by millions, especially in Black communities, which are more likely to suffer from environmental and health disparities. From the closing of community grocers to job losses in federal food safety and healthcare programs, many called the pain personal and pervasive. For consumers, the advice remains constant: Read labels, monitor recall alerts, and return or destroy recalled items. However, as oversight continues to erode, so does public trust in the institutions meant to protect consumers. “If your product is unsafe, it shouldn’t be on the market. Period,” said Dr. Janet Woodcock, former acting FDA commissioner, during a recent panel on public health accountability. “And when government agencies are gutted, the people paying the price are the ones least able to afford it.”