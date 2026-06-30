The Feeling of Patriotism Is All In the Air, Sort Of

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In his latest Freedom 250 triumph, Pres. Fragile Snowflake launched a Great American State Fair in D.C, which is not a state, boasting tens of attendees, no shade or seats, melted ice cream, busted Ferris wheel, $25 pretzels, teenage performers, sorry-ass pavilions often sporting a mere chair, a masturbating MAGA podcaster, and a Spinal-Tap-like mini-Arc-de-Pedo that began disintegrating its first day. No wonder headliner Trump – right again! – giddily proclaimed, “This is the beginning of the golden age of America.”

Fresh from miraculously transforming “the reflecting lakes” (sic) into a fetid debacle, Trump launched “the most unforgettable birthday party any country has ever had,” though maybe not in the way he envisioned. Many observers noted “his own Potemkin Village,” billed as “a world-class exposition,” sadly “sputtered out of the gate,” bathed in the same “stench of kitsch and failure” as everything he touches. The “sparsely attended and shockingly boring” result was variously likened to “comedy gold,” “horror movie vibes,” “theater of the absurd,” and a Butlins – low-rent British package resorts – “for fascists with heatstroke.”

It did not have to be this way. A viral Reddit post by a former worker at the Smithsonian recalled the “millions in private philanthropy” raised years ago for a landmark 250th anniversary of what’s been called “the greatest sentence ever written” declaring “all men (sic) are created equal.” Planned was a month-long folk festival, “The Festival of Festivals,” featuring a blend of the likes of Burning Man, Farm Aid, Grand Ole Oprey and local festivals highlighting the best of American arts, redolent of the famed Christmas Truce of World War One when “people put down their weapons and got together” in a hopeful, unifying cause.

That was before Trump “stole America’s 250th birthday and threw it for himself,” refusing to issue permits for the Smithsonian’s version and swiftly turning what could have been a historic civic celebration into a joyless, gaudy, bleak reality-TV pageant, an alleged state fair, which neither he nor his minions have obviously ever seen, without rides, games, farm animals, cotton candy, fried dough, fresh lemonade or “fun,” which could be why reports surfaced of a muggy and miserable scene where bored kids were loudly complaining and at least one took to rolling in the steamy grass screaming, “I. WANT. TO. GO. HOME!!!”

Because grifters gonna grift, it also became an egregious “$100-million laundering operation” with a small Ferris wheel. Added to $80 million in our money he stole from the real 250 commission, he lured corporate sponsors seeking favors or contracts – Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Palantir, Oracle, ExxonMobil, United Airlines – with obscene “deals”: $500,000 for “V.I.P access and seating” at all events, $1 million for a “private thank you reception” and “historic photo opportunity,” $2.5 million to hand you the mike for “a speaking role at the July 4 event,” up to $10 million for God knows what further abuse of power.

Thus did his latest round of corrupt bombastic patriotism, trailing “a sense of dread” and blaring Creed’s Higher, kick off Wednesday night to a military flyover, a National Anthem sung by Kash Patel’s girlfriend, and a speech behind bulletproof glass to a mostly empty National Mall. “I am thrilled to declare that America is back,” he said, going on to reassure himself on the greatest terror of his life. “We were a joke two years ago, but nobody’s laughing at us anymore” – this, from a purported US president forced to fill in for Milli Vanilli. Then he did his cringey robot “dance” while a Marine band played YMCA. Oof.

Despite a relatively brief speech, a viral video showed people streaming out as he droned. Later he posted the rally was “packed to the brim with 45,000 happy people. Everybody stayed right until the end of my speech – they loved hearing about a truly successful America.” The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears: Most reports put the crowd at about 1,000. Sleepy Joe last week: “Whoa. What a loser.” Online, people cracked about “almost dozens of people,” said they’d seen bigger crowds at school fairs, family reunions, Walmart, and suggested, “They were all at Mamdani’s pool party.”

Heroic Fox News hosts, though, toughed it out. Sitting before a vast expanse of grass dotted with maybe 14 people, they posted AI slopaganda and happily exclaimed “How great is this?” “We’ve got thousands celebrating!” “People are still coming!” and, “The feeling of patriotism is all in the air.” Once the C-listers all bailed, even Vanilla Ice cancelled due to non-existent “inclement weather,” and performers came down to a 14-year-old girl from Arkansas who sang Delta Dawn and a local artist who painted an American flag live on stage, desperate Fox folks still chirped about “so many cool people” watching him.

Meanwhile, generator issues caused the Ferris wheel to periodically shut down and the ice cream to melt; inexplicably, a butter sculpture of Trump and cow named Melania didn’t. Food vendors were few and airport-pricey: $5 water bottles, $23 turkey legs, $25 stuffed pretzels, a $27 dry burger with “limp, slimy lettuce on top.” Replicas of Trump passports, bewilderingly reading, “Welcome but be good,” were given out; whiteboard messages included, “A felon and predator resides at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave!!”; police arrested a MAGA podcaster dressed as Uncle Sam for masturbating to a performance by women acrobats.

Slapdash, flimsy state pavilions often looked like empty doctors’ waiting rooms, or “like something Wile E. Coyote would run into while chasing the Road Runner.” About a fifth of the states declined to partake in the regime’s ideological project to rewrite the American narrative into a white, male Christian triumph, or sent minimal material – state name or symbol, (welcome) chair or two. Maine is a bare room with lobster facts on the wall; Oregon, “the Beaver State,” has a chair, Vermont was empty until a woman drove down with maple syrup pamphlets; Alabama has a bucket of peanuts; Kansas, cut-outs of Wizard of Oz characters.

North Carolina flew a Confederate flag, later taken down. Florida honors anti-Trump Tom Petty and Jimmy Buffett among its famous residents in “a small act of cultural sabotage.” A mostly empty Faith and Family pavilion adorned with an Israeli flag hosted an evangelical pastor and drew two customers to “plunder hell and populate heaven”; other evangelicals reportedly wander the empty grounds, offering exorcisms. An empty War Department (sic) booth exhibits a cardboard cutout of George Washington, a montage of Hegseth’s noble “war-fighters,” and camo vests for kids to try on and hopefully emulate them.

Overseeing it all stands a stubby, plywood and vinyl mock-up of Trump’s $100 million “Arc de Trump,” aka “Arc de Mentia,” “Epstein Memorial Arch,” “L’ Arc de Dômbfuqué,” his “Triumph of the Will” vision of “democracy if it had a midlife crisis and bought a white tracksuit.” Many liken it to McDonald’s arches, Spinal Tap‘s mini-Stonehenge, or Derek Zoolander’s Center for Kids Who Can’t Read Good and Wanna Learn to Do Other Stuff Good Too,” but images show the arch buckling and melting in D.C.s humidity. Some fair-goers in search of rare shade have still sought it out; others argue it’d get more traffic as a urinal.

– YouTube www.youtube.com

On Monday, the Fair was devoted to RFK’s so-called MAHA, Make America Healthy Again program, or what has now morphed into Make America Hurl Again after organizers inexplicably decided the best way to promote better eating habits was to hold a contest in muggy-90-something-degree weather where people scarf down as many pancakes as possible while gagging and trying not to actually puke. Eat till you puke: Fun for the whole family! Up next, some speculate: “They will swim in some sewage and stare into an eclipse.” Or mebbe snort heroin off a toilet seat? Actually, Trump was right: We are tired of winning.

America’s 250th birthday marks the signing by 56 brave men of “a flawed but aspirational document” declaring their independence and asserting, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” Most of the Founding Fathers – slaveholders, misogynists, oppressors of Native Americans – “did not live up to those words,” writes a historian. “The country they created was incomplete, and the work of completing it has been the work of every generation since.”

America has spent 250 years “wrestling with the contradictions of its original sin,” says Eddie Glaude, a professor of African- American studies. This “divided soul in which America imagines itself as a beacon of freedom and as a white republic” is “a kind of madness at the heart of the country. That madness evidences itself in cycles, and we happen to be in one right now.” Still, every bailed musical act, every court victory, every protest tells Trump, “We see you,” writes Dean Blundell. “The country is not him. It has never been him. The country is the people who showed up across 250 years and did the work.” And for now must keep at it.