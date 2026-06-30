Our Voices: HBCUs Gained Unprecedented Popularity in Higher Education Marketplace

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Author: BlackPressUSA Newswire

By: James B. Ewers Jr., Ed.D.

Education was always a staple in my neighborhood. Adults were encouraging us to do our best each day in school. They wanted us to achieve more than they did. Early on and consistently, they made sure they passed that message on to us.

My parents played the most significant role in my thinking about education. Going to school as a child was where seeds of confidence were planted.

College was always in my future. I never thought otherwise. A college president lived on my street, and a college basketball coach lived around the corner from me in my hometown of Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Two of my early role models were student-athletes in college.

The kids in my neighborhood were surrounded by higher education. We just didn’t know the impact that it would have. We knew a lot about Black colleges at an early age. At that time, they weren’t called Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Now, many years later, HBCUs are spread out mostly in the southern part of the country. The acronym is a part of the African American culture. If you want to start a conversation with another African American, just mention HBCUs and you will have a wonderful dialogue.

Those who have graduated from a Historically Black College and University are role models for those who aspire to matriculate at an HBCU. Passing the mantle of encouragement and hope is our responsibility and moral calling. To do less would dishonor those whose shoulders we stand on today.

Perseverance and dedicated involvement are characteristics we as alumni must have and practice. We must invigorate and inspire others to join us in this continuation of excellence.

Over the years, we have been a part of the HBCU collective. We share similar experiences, no matter what our school colors are. All of us would sit on the block and tell stories until it was time for another class. Do you remember the dances in the union on Saturday night?

HBCUs have expanded their academic offerings as they have been shaped to align with today’s market needs. Internships and study abroad programs have given students more employment opportunities. Graduate studies have also given students alternatives to furthering their education.

Whenever we graduated from our HBCU, we never lost that feeling of accomplishment and pride. Our success in the world has been inextricably tied to being at an HBCU. That is a fact, etched in our hearts and minds.

Many of us came in as shy and reserved 1st-year students. We weren’t sure exactly what to expect. We left as graduates equipped to take on the next chapter in our lives. For me, each year I became more self-assured. I was surrounded by teachers and a coach who pushed me each day. I will be forever grateful and thankful for the counseling, teaching, and pep talks they gave me.

Graduates have powerful stories about their times on campus. They have been shared with family and friends. Laughter, smiles, and tears of joy come out. This storytelling is also an inspiration to those wanting to attend an HBCU.

If you went to an HBCU, you should visit your former high school and recruit prospective students. If you now live in another area, you should make the same visit. We are lifelong ambassadors for our schools.

There are 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities according to confirmed reports. The oldest HBCU in the United States of America is Cheyney University of Pennsylvania. It was founded in 1837. Humble beginnings for HBCUs have given way to unimaginable successes. The chapters are still being written, and the testimonies are still being given. Congratulations to the graduates in the 2026 class. Your pathways have been illuminated with history, commitment and excellence.

Dr. James B. Ewers Jr., Ed.D., is a long-time educator who hails from Winston-Salem, N.C. Ewers is a life member of the NAACP and a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity. He is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists.

Based on reporting by Garland Journal.

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