The Growing Conversation Around Mindful Consumption of Alcoholic Drinks

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By Amy Kang

The growing talk on mindful alcohol consumption of alcoholic drinks is changing from people simply avoiding hangovers to them looking after their health. If you’re aware of the risks of alcohol, you may start cutting back, choosing lower-alcohol options, or skipping alcohol completely.

As per the reports on Breastcancer.org, alcohol use is said to contribute to 100,000 cancer cases each year. This is a warning if you love indulging in casual drinking.

The drinks you take during brunch and at happy hour can add up in ways that harm your body. Mindful drinking will help you enjoy your drink, but also help you understand the trade-offs and make decisions that protect your body.

What Is Mindful Drinking?

Mindful drinking happens when you’re conscious about your alcohol consumption. When you take alcohol through the lens of mindfulness, you make intentional choices about what, when, and how much you consume.

When you take time to savor your drink, you’re likely to drink less. Drinking at a mindful pace helps you know if you can drink more or stop.

How Can You Measure the Alcohol Content in Your Alcoholic Drinks?

One of the sustainable alcohol choices you can make is knowing the number of alcohol units you consume. However, this can be hard because of the different drinks and glass sizes available. Here is a simple guideline of units in different alcoholic drinks:

A pint of beer at 4% ABV: 2.2 units

A 25ml spirit at 40% ABV: 1 unit

A 750ml bottle of wine at 12.5% ABV: 9.8 units

A 250ml glass of wine at 12.5% ABV: 3.1 units

Mindful drinking means checking both the units and ABV. You can get the number of units in your drink from the calculations of the alcohol by volume (ABV) and the size of the drink. If your ABV is higher, your drink is stronger.

What Are the Alcohol Consumption Habits I Should Consider for Mindful Drinking?

According to Gallup, the percentage of Americans who consume alcohol has plummeted to 54% — a new record low in nearly 90 years of the poll. This decline shows that a lot of people are rethinking their relationship with alcohol. Here are some ways to engage in mindful drinking:

Drink Slowly

Drinking your alcohol slowly will help you notice the physical effects it has on your body. You’ll be able to make more coherent decisions, including whether you need another drink.

Here’s what you can do:

Take smaller sips of alcohol instead of gulping

Try to delay your sips

Be aware of what’s happening around you while drinking

Take sips of water while having your alcoholic beverage

To ensure healthy drinking, you should monitor your sips. Taking your alcohol with water allows you to stay less drunk.

Measure Your Alcoholic Drink Intake

You should track your drinks. Start by setting limits on how much you drink before you start drinking. Check out the alcohol by volume percentages on labels.

If you’re mixing your own cocktails, use a measuring tool like a shot glass. It’ll stop you from overpouring. For cocktails made by a bartender, try asking for half the amount of alcohol. With this tip, you can enjoy your cocktails while drinking less alcohol per glass.

Be Aware of Why You Are Drinking

As part of your alcohol awareness trend, know why you’re drinking. You should pay attention to your:

Thoughts

Feelings

Surroundings

Bodily sensations

Checking in with these will help you stay intentional and grounded when you’re drinking. If you realize you’re drinking to cope with uncomfortable emotions, you should avoid alcohol and find alternative coping strategies.

Working with Lanier Recovery Center will help you address the root cause of why you’re drinking.

Plan How You’ll Decline Alcohol

If you don’t want to take a lot of alcoholic drinks, you should know how to decline the offer. Knowing what you’ll say when you want to decline will give you more confidence about the decisions you make.

Try Out Non-Alcoholic Alternatives

Sometimes, you may want to enjoy an alcoholic drink to enjoy specific flavors or give yourself a special treat. Luckily, you can enjoy all these with non-alcoholic options. You can order mocktails, non-alcoholic wines, or beers to add to your fun.

What Are the Benefits of Mindful Drinking?

Adopting mindful drinking is beneficial for your physical and mental health. Here is how it can help you:

Enjoy better sleep quality

Manage caloric intake

Improves your mental health

Keep your immune system stronger

Being present while drinking will also improve your social life. It allows you to have more authentic and memorable interactions since you aren’t acting under the influence.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Do I Know When I’m Misusing Alcohol?

You can know you’re misusing alcohol if you can’t seem to stop drinking. When you go out, you always tend to drink more than you’ve planned on many occasions. Mostly, you’ll want to drink to feel normal.

These physical signs show how you’re misusing your drink. If you notice your job performance or decision-making skills decline, your alcohol intake is way too much. This misuse can also damage your personal relationships.

How Can I Become More Confident Without Alcohol?

You can become more confident without alcohol by embracing your authentic self. Start by taking part in activities that bring you joy, like your hobbies. These activities will give you a sense of purpose and boost your self-confidence.

You should also push yourself out of your comfort zone. When you challenge yourself to take risks and try new experiences, it gives you a lot of confidence. Additionally, you have to develop self-awareness and think positively about yourself.

What Can I Replace Alcohol With to Relax?

If you want to relax, try decaffeinated herbal teas like chamomile and lavender instead of alcohol. You can also take warm milk, do some exercises, meditate, or socialize. Choose options that fit your preferences.

Focus on Healthy Drinking

Alcoholic drinks can mess you up if you abuse them. If you want to enjoy your alcohol and stay safe, mindful drinking gives you that chance. This technique will help you boost your relationship with alcohol so you can increase the fun you have and reduce negative side effects.

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Author: BlackPressUSA