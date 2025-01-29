Trump Administration Rescinds Federal Funding Freeze After Court Ruling and Backlash

By Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

@StacyBrownMedia

President Donald Trump’s administration on Wednesday rescinded a Project 2025-inspired order that had abruptly frozen most federal grants and loans, a sweeping directive that threw social service programs like Head Start, student loans, and Medicaid into disarray. The initial order, issued earlier in the week, sparked widespread confusion and disruption, prompting a swift legal challenge. On Tuesday evening, a federal judge temporarily blocked the freeze, and by Wednesday, the White House pulled back the directive altogether. The order’s reversal came after mounting pressure from lawmakers, advocacy groups, and affected organizations. The White House insisted the move was intended to “end any confusion” following the court’s injunction, but critics called it a political miscalculation. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said the administration backed down only because of public outcry. “Americans fought back, and Donald Trump backed off,” Schumer said in a statement. “Though the Trump administration failed in this tactic, it’s no secret that they will try to find another, and when they do, it will again be Senate Democrats there to call it out, fight back, and defend American families.”

However, the administration made clear that its broader policies on federal funding remain intact. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote on X that this was “NOT a rescission of the federal funding freeze,” but rather a rollback of the memo itself to “end any confusion” created by the court’s ruling. “The President’s executive orders on federal funding remain in full force and effect and will be rigorously implemented,” she added. The initial freeze caused immediate uncertainty, particularly in Washington, D.C., and Republican-leaning states heavily reliant on federal funds. Throughout Tuesday, the White House attempted to clarify exemptions—such as Medicaid—but the damage had already been done. Reports surfaced by people and organizations unable to access critical federal resources, heightening concerns about the real-world impact of the freeze.

The legal challenge that led to the order’s reversal was filed by Democracy Forward, a progressive nonprofit, which argued that the directive was an unconstitutional overreach that endangered millions of Americans. “While we hope this will enable millions of people in communities across the country to breathe a sigh of relief, we condemn the Trump-Vance administration’s harmful and callous approach of unleashing chaos and harm on the American people,” said Skye Perryman, the organization’s CEO. “Our team will continue to bring swift legal actions to protect the American people and will use the legal process to ensure that federal funding is restored.” The uncertainty caused by the administration’s actions drew sharp criticism from organizations that rely on federal assistance. Melicia Whitt-Glover, executive director of the Council on Black Health, warned that the confusion threatens health programs serving historically marginalized communities. “While the Council on Black Health is not fully reliant on federal funding, many of our partners are, and they now face disruptions that threaten their ability to continue their vital work. This impacts the communities we serve and exacerbates health inequities,” she said.

The administration’s actions have drawn scrutiny given the financial reliance of Republican-leaning states on federal aid. A MoneyGeek analysis found that seven of the 10 states most dependent on federal funding lean Republican, receiving an average of $1.24 for every dollar contributed, while blue states receive $1.14. New Mexico, a Democratic-leaning state, saw the highest return on federal spending at $3.42 per dollar contributed, while Delaware had the lowest at $0.46. Public Citizen, a government watchdog group, called the original freeze an unnecessary crisis that harmed vulnerable Americans. “The incompetence and cruelty of this order caused nationwide confusion and anxiety, as across the country regular Americans spoke out about the human impacts—the loss of jobs, essential services, and harms to children among many other vulnerable populations,” said Lisa Gilbert, co-president of the organization. “The White House overplayed their hand as they levied this Project 2025-inspired order and made it clear that they want to sow chaos and gut programs that help families. We will keep up the fight to make sure that does not happen.”