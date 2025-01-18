Trump Moves Inauguration Indoors Citing Cold Weather, but Probable Low Turnout More Likely to Blame

Trump has announced that his inauguration will be held indoors rather than on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol. Trump posted the change to his Truth Social Media page where he said the cold weather was to blame. However, according to the latest Associated Press approval poll, Trump’s rating now stands at 41%. So, is it the weather that’s sending Trump running inside on inauguration day or what he knows will be a very sparse crowd?

Weatherpersons say temperatures are expected to be in the low 20s– but it’s always cold in DC in the wintertime. Inaugurations have taken place outside with temperatures below freezing before.

In 1941, Franklin D. Roosevelt was sworn-in in 29 degree weather.

In 1961, President John F. Kennedy was sworn in outdoors, despite 8 inches of snow on the ground and a temperature of 22 degrees. Kennedy gave his inaugural speech without an overcoat.

In 1977, President Jimmy Carter was sworn in despite temperatures of 28 degrees.

In 2009, President Barack Obama was sworn in in 28-degree weather.

The only other president to move the inauguration ceremony inside was Ronald Reagan in 1985, but the temperature on his swearing-in day was recorded at 7 degrees, with wind chills of -10 to -20 degrees.

Trump has for years now been obsessed with crowd size, making it a frequent matter of discussion– and contention– during his campaign. The 41% approval rating is the lowest of any president during what is generally thought of as the honeymoon phase. Most presidents enjoy ratings in the 70s at this time.

Trump knows that such a low number means fewer people will show up, leaving behind photographic evidence of his decreasing popularity. That’s not something he wants to see– and it’s certainly not something he wants the rest of the world to see. It’ll be much smaller, warmer and a lot more politically comfortable inside.