Trump’s Chilling Rally Confirms His Plans for Dictatorship If He Beats Harris

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

@StacyBrownMedia

In a series of alarming rallies, former President Donald Trump has made his intentions clear, signaling plans that many critics describe as dictatorial. At Turning Point Action’s Believers Summit, Trump urged Christian voters to turn out for the 2024 election with an unprecedented promise: “Christians, get out and vote, just this time. You won’t have to do it anymore. … You got to get out and vote. In four years, you don’t have to vote again. We’ll have it fixed so good you’re not going to have to vote.” With these words, Trump moved beyond veiled rhetoric, outlining a vision for America that directly threatens democratic principles.

Trump’s campaign has highlighted Agenda 47 as its official policy platform for the 2024 presidential election. This agenda, closely aligned with Project 2025, proposes sweeping changes to U.S. governance that align with authoritarian ideals. Both plans, shaped by Trump loyalists, aim to reshape the government and civil society under what can only be described as a fascist framework, asserting their mission is to rescue the country from radical leftist influences. Project 2025 envisions ending the administrative state by placing the entire federal bureaucracy under direct presidential control, a “Unitary Executive” approach often seen as a pathway to autocracy. Similarly, Agenda 47 aims to dismantle the so-called “deep state” by firing thousands of civil servants and replacing them with loyalists, referred to as “patriots who love America.” According to Trump, this restructuring would make federal bureaucrats and politicians accountable to the American people. However, the plans fail to explain how the people would actually hold these officials accountable, raising fears of unchecked presidential power.

Authoritarian leaders have long used propaganda to manipulate public opinion, and experts suggest that Trump’s rhetoric follows this playbook. By framing checks and balances as “corrupt obstacles to the popular will,” Trump seeks to justify their dismantling, creating an illusion of serving the public while concentrating power in the executive branch. Despite ongoing controversies, including the police murder of Sonya Massey, Trump has doubled down on his rhetoric of providing “federal qualified immunity” to all officers. This stance aligns with his earlier declarations that police should have the authority to shoot perceived criminals on sight, a policy that could lead to increased instances of unchecked police violence.

Adding to the controversy is Trump’s own legal history. He has received 34 felonies convictions, a judge found him guilty of committing significant business fraud, and a civil jury found him guilty of sexually assaulting a writer. Many have noted that these convictions and allegations paint a troubling picture of a leader advocating for policies that could undermine democratic norms and the rule of law.

As the 2024 election approaches, Trump’s statements and policy proposals have raised alarms about the future of American democracy. His calls for Christians to vote as if it’s the last time, combined with plans for sweeping governmental changes, suggest a vision of America that could lead to authoritarian rule. “When Vice President Harris says this election is about freedom she means it,” the Kamala Harris campaign said in a statement. “Our democracy is under assault by criminal Donald Trump.” Washington Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal called Trump’s rhetoric “terrifying.”

“We cannot let this be the case,” she asserted.



