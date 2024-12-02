U-CAN College Fairs Connect Sacramento Students with HBCUs

By Williamena Kwapo | Sacramento OBSERVER Staff Writer

In September, United College Action Network hosted two successful HBCU college fairs in Sacramento.

Founded in Sacramento by Dr. Alan Rowe, U-CAN, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting higher education opportunities for underserved students, has a long history of supporting high school students of color in their pursuit of higher education at Historically Black Colleges and Universities, or HBCUs. The organization’s annual college fairs play a vital role in this mission, providing students the chance to connect with representatives from HBCUs across the country.

The two locally were at Sacramento Charter High School on Sept. 11 and at Rex and Margaret Fortune Early College High School on Sept. 14.

“It’s important that our young people have the opportunity to make choices and explore options for attending college outside of California, especially at institutions where they can receive love, attention, nurturing, mentoring, and support,” Dr. Rowe said. “HBCUs have a time-honored tradition of educating the whole person.”

This year marked the 25th anniversary of U-CAN’s college fairs. Recruiters from more than 30 HBCUs attended, including Fisk, Hampton, and Alabama A&M universities. Students had the opportunity to learn about academic programs, financial aid, and campus life, with many receiving on-the-spot acceptances and scholarships.

Fair attendee Samari Bland, 17, a senior at Fortune High, reflected on the experience. “This was my first college fair, and it was really interesting to see all these different colleges lined up, ready to give you all kinds of information on how to get into their school,” she said. “I think it’s a great opportunity for seniors and juniors to take advantage of.”

Bland received acceptances from five schools and was awarded $79,000 in scholarships.

Augustus Marwieh, 17, also attended the fair at Fortune High. He secured nearly $30,000 in scholarships, as well as admission to several universities.

At the Sac High fair, students Mariah Bowman and Hekela Robinson shared similar experiences. Bowman, a Sac High senior and volleyball player, attended out of her interest in Morgan State University. “I want to major in pre-med, and they have a new medical program,” she said.

Robinson received acceptances from Bennett College and the University of Maryland, Eastern Shore. “The most important aspect of going to an HBCU would be opening up to new opportunities, meeting new people, and being in a new environment. I feel like it will really benefit me to learn more about my culture,” Robinson said.

Friends and Sac High Seniors, Devion, Sir Marcus, Harold and Raejon accepted to Delaware State and Shaw University. Erin Campbell, OBSERVER

Kelsey Rountree, assistant director in Hampton University’s admissions office, spoke about the value of choosing an HBCU. “The sense of camaraderie you get from the nurturing environment, the partnerships and connections, and being surrounded by people who look like you but also want to succeed like you do is just a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Rountree said.U-CAN’s college fairs continue in Northern and Southern California, as well as in Las Vegas, through Saturday, Sept. 21. High school juniors and seniors are encouraged to attend. For more information on upcoming fairs and how to register, visit U-CAN’s website.

Support for this Sacramento OBSERVER article was provided to Word In Black (WIB) by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. WIB is a collaborative of 10 Black-owned media that includes print and digital partners.