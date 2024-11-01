Why Not Voting Could Deprioritize Black Communities

By Anthony Kinslow II, PhD

For generations, Black communities have been systematically denied the resources and opportunities provided to other American communities. Justice40 is more than a Biden-Harris initiative — it ensures a financial commitment to restore communities from historical inequities and bring lasting investment where needed most. It doesn’t matter if you don’t love Vice President Kamala Harris, are skeptical about her policies, or dislike her background as a prosecutor. If we want to see the progress and resources for Justice40 communities continue, we need to vote for her. The stakes in this upcoming election go beyond personal feelings and political preferences. A crucial piece of policy that directly impacts Black communities across the country is on the line:

President Biden’s Justice40 initiative. This executive order ensures that 40% of federal investment benefits flow to disadvantaged communities, addressing deep-seated inequities. Because the initiative was instituted via executive order if we don’t have President Kamala Harris in November, the executive order will likely be struck down. Justice40 touches every federal department—housing, education, transportation, energy, environmental protection, and much more. Using a broad range of metrics to define disadvantaged communities, the program is designed to avoid legal challenges while ensuring that many Black communities benefit from these federal investments.

Despite this historic initiative, much of the progress to implement this initiative could be undone by the results of this election. Justice40 is an executive order, and like all executive orders, it can be canceled with the stroke of a pen by the next president. If a Republican administration takes over, there’s every reason to believe this effort will be scrapped, especially with Trump’s explicit desire to reverse Biden’s policies. This is why we must cast our vote. This isn’t just about a candidate– it’s about securing a future where Black communities are finally prioritized.

In a Harris administration or a continued Biden-Harris presidency, we can expect the Justice40 program to grow and be further institutionalized. This progress has already started slowly but surely in departments such as the Department of Energy (DOE), the Department of Transportation (DOT), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), with leaders working on systemic change. I know Many of our people in these positions working to make meaningful, lasting changes. This is in stark contrast to Trump’s presidency. While government work is always slow, the groundwork is being laid. For this progress to take root and continue benefiting our communities, voting to preserve it is essential. This is our vote to keep federal funds flowing to our neighborhoods.

SO, VOTE! Together, we can ensure that the Justice40 program continues to grow and uplift communities that have been left behind for far too long.