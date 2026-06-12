World News in Brief: Turk condemns Northern Ireland riots, jobs at risk over animal disease spread, heatwaves spark public health crisis in Europe

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UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk expressed alarm on Thursday over the rioting and destruction in Northern Ireland resulting from the attack which went viral on social media – and the release of police bodycam footage linked to the murder of a student in Southampton by a British-born Sikh.

Offering sympathy to victims and their families, he welcomed ongoing investigations and stressed that accountability is essential.

Public rhetoric

At the same time, Mr. Türk warned that the incidents had been exploited by some to spread divisive narratives targeting communities based on race and ethnicity, contributing to the spread of racial hatred and violence.

“Scapegoating and dehumanisation is totally unacceptable,” he said, condemning violence against individuals, the burning of homes, property damage and intimidation directed at affected communities.

He also emphasised the responsibility of political leaders to avoid language that inflames tensions or stigmatises groups, warning that public rhetoric can further deepen divisions during periods of unrest.

Social media platforms were urged to take their human rights responsibilities seriously by addressing hate speech and content that incites violence.

The UN called for restraint, accountability and efforts to prevent further escalation while protecting affected communities.

FAO urges stronger global action as animal diseases spread across borders

Risks from animal diseases, including avian influenza – or bird flu – African swine fever, foot-and-mouth disease and New World screwworm continue to grow, as outbreaks increasingly threaten food security, trade and livelihoods worldwide, according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

Livestock sectors support more than one billion livelihoods and contribute trillions of dollars in economic value each year.

Protecting animal health is therefore critical not only for farmers and livestock keepers, but also for food security, trade, economic stability, and rural prosperity.

The increased movement of animals and people, environmental pressures and uneven access to veterinary services are accelerating the spread of disease across regions.

New outbreaks

Recent outbreaks underscore the urgency: New World screw worm has re-emerged in the United States after decades of containment, while foot-and-mouth disease has spread beyond its traditional range in Africa into parts of Asia and the Middle East.

“The impacts of these outbreaks extend far beyond animal health. They disrupt agricultural production, trade, and tourism, threaten livelihoods, increase food security risks, and in some cases pose direct risks to human health,” said Dr Tiensin Thanawat, FAO Chief Veterinarian.

Addressing these threats requires stronger surveillance, earlier detection, greater information sharing and closer international cooperation.

FAO stressed that prevention and preparedness remain the most effective and least costly response and is working with partners to strengthen early warning systems, surveillance and rapid response efforts worldwide.

Heat has killed 200,000 people in Europe in just four years

Extreme heat has claimed more than 200,000 lives across Europe over the past four years, according to the UN World Health Organization (WHO), which warned that heatwaves are becoming an increasingly frequent and deadly public health emergency driven by climate change.

“We need a coordinated, powerful and institutional response,” said WHO Regional Director Dr. Hans Kluge at the launch of the updated Heat–Health Action Plans Guidance in Berlin on Thursday.

The new guidance outlines evidence-based measures governments can take to reduce heat-related illness and deaths, including early warning systems, cooling centres, urban greening initiatives and targeted support for vulnerable populations.

Preparing for rising temperatures

WHO stressed that individual actions such as staying hydrated and avoiding direct heat exposure remain important but are not sufficient to confront what it described as a growing systemic challenge.

Heat-health action plans are designed to help cities and countries anticipate, prepare for and respond to periods of extreme heat in a coordinated and effective way.

Europe is warming faster than any other continent, placing older people, those with pre-existing health conditions and other vulnerable groups at heightened risk.

“Our goal is clear and our ambition is bold: zero heat-related deaths,” Dr. Kluge said.