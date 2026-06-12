World News in Brief: UN scales up Ebola response, refugees ‘exiled’ in Africa, Political tensions escalate in Somalia

Advertisement

In eastern DRC, UN agencies are supporting national health authorities through Ebola treatment centres, case management, surveillance efforts and the delivery of essential medicines and medical supplies.

According to Congolese authorities, more than 90 per cent of reported cases are concentrated in Ituri province, though infections have also been detected in North and South Kivu.

The response has been complicated by attacks on frontline workers, particularly during safe burial operations, alongside persistent rumours and mistrust that continue to undermine public health measures.

Prevention measures

Meanwhile in Uganda, the UN is supporting Government-led efforts to contain the outbreak under national coordination structures.

Authorities, with technical support from WHO, are carrying out contact tracing, surveillance, infection prevention measures and public awareness campaigns.

Uganda has expanded screening at 31 priority entry points, including Entebbe International Airport, while rapid response teams and mobile laboratories have been deployed to strengthen monitoring of travel and cross-border movement.

UN agencies, including UNICEF, IOM and UNHCR, continue supporting community outreach, screening and surveillance efforts to prevent further spread of the virus.

Refugees in Eastern and Southern Africa exiled for decades

Refugees in Eastern and Southern Africa remain displaced for around 16 years, according to new analysis by UNCHR, the UN refugee agency, highlighting the need for stronger long-term solutions beyond emergency assistance.

Drawing on registration data from 2001 to 2025, the analysis found that 6.4 million refugees and asylum-seekers were living across the region by the end of 2025.

Many refugees had fled conflict and instability in countries including Sudan, South Sudan and Somalia, seeking refuge mainly in neighbouring countries.

“Asylum saves lives, but after nearly 16 years of living in limbo, refugees need more than help; they need hope, opportunity and a way forward,” said Mamadou Dian Balde, UNHCR Regional Director for Eastern and Southern Africa.

Increased vulnerability

Children are among those most affected. Refugees registered before the age of five remain displaced for a median of more than 18 years, often spending their entire childhood and entering adulthood without a durable solution.

“No child should have to grow up with their future clouded by uncertainty” Mr. Balde said. “An entire generation of refugee children are starting their adult lives in exile.

UNHCR warned that prolonged displacement risks creating generations dependent on humanitarian aid and called for greater support to expand opportunities for refugees to return home safely, access education and work, and rebuild their lives with dignity.

UN urges restraint as political tensions escalate in Somalia

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has expressed alarm over renewed violence in Somalia after heavy gunfire erupted in central Mogadishu.

News reports indicate that former Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire accused Government forces of attacking him ahead of planned protests.

The Secretary-General stressed the urgent need for all stakeholders to return to dialogue and identify a path forward that preserves the progress Somalia has made in recent years, while ensuring protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure.

He called on all parties to exercise maximum restraint, avoid actions that could fuel further violence, and resolve political differences through peaceful dialogue.

Warnings of repeating past crisis

The UN Transitional Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNTMIS) said it and international partners had repeatedly warned of the risk of repeating the political crisis seen in 2021 over disagreements surrounding the electoral roadmap.

The mission noted that those warnings had not been heeded and urged Somali leaders to prioritise the national interest and resume talks that ended on 15 May.

International partners, it added, remain ready to support and facilitate renewed dialogue.