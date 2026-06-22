2027 Kia Telluride HEV X-Line SX-Prestige AWD can make you dizzy

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Author: BlackPressUSA

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2027 Kia Telluride HEV X-Line SX-Prestige AWD

MSRP: $61,180 | 30 City / 32 HWY / 31 Combined MPG

At sixty-one thousand dollars, you’re spending near-luxury money on a Kia. So the question I came in with was simple: Does this Telluride earn it? After driving it, the answer is mostly yes, with four things you need to know before you sign.

The powertrain is the headline. A 2.5-liter turbo hybrid producing 329 horsepower and 339 pound-feet of torque, through a six-speed automatic with paddle shifters and all-wheel drive. It pulls cleanly and quietly — no engine surge, no noise drama. Thirty-one miles per gallon combined in a three-row SUV is real money over time, and Kia backs the hybrid battery with a ten-year, hundred-thousand-mile warranty that almost nobody else in this segment will match.

The drive is excellent. Ride quality is smooth and composed on every surface without feeling disconnected. Handling is responsive for a vehicle this size — the hybrid’s e-Handling system earns its keep in corners. The cabin is genuinely quiet, helped by acoustic glass in the windshield and first and second rows. The driver’s seat is supportive, the seat bottom adjusts independently, and the acceleration is seamless. These aren’t marketing claims — I felt all of them.

The interior delivers. Dual 12.3-inch panoramic displays, head-up display, Meridian audio, Ergo Motion driver’s seat, heated and ventilated seats in both the first and second rows, and dual wireless charging. The X-Line package adds 21-inch gloss black wheels, LED fog lights, and distinctive exterior styling. This vehicle also carried the Towing Package — 4,500 pounds of rated capacity — along with a full cargo accessory kit.

Now, the four things nobody at the dealership will mention.

Dashboard glare reflects onto the windshield in direct sunlight. Test drive it on a sunny day — not in the lot shade.

The digital rearview mirror can disorient you. It refocuses your eyes to screen distance instead of road distance, and some drivers — especially those over 45 or wearing progressives — experience blurring and eye strain. Kia’s owner’s manual warns about it. You can switch back to a conventional mirror. Know where that button is.

The second-row seat back takes two hands to raise. At this price, that stands out.

And the dual sunroofs are two separate panels — not a single fixed panoramic roof. Different experience than you might expect.

The verdict: A genuinely capable, well-warranted, fuel-efficient three-row SUV that earns most of its sticker. Buy it for the right reasons — the hybrid, the ride, the warranty — and plan to keep it.

Go sit in it first.

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