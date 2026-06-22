Interior 2027 Kia Telluride HEV X-Line SX-Prestige AWD 360 Video

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Author: BlackPressUSA

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The interior delivers. Dual 12.3-inch panoramic displays, head-up display, Meridian audio, Ergo Motion driver’s seat, heated and ventilated seats in both the first and second rows, and dual wireless charging. The X-Line package adds 21-inch gloss black wheels, LED fog lights, and distinctive exterior styling. This vehicle also carried the Towing Package — 4,500 pounds of rated capacity — along with a full cargo accessory kit.

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