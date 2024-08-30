ADVANCE SCREENING— FREE TICKETS TO “SPEAK NO EVIL”

FREE TICKET OFFER

The Orlando Advocate invites you and a friend to the advance screening of this movie FREE OF CHARGE.

Date and time of the screening: Monday September 9th @ 7:00 PM. (See it in theaters everywhere on September 13, 2024).

Theater showing: AMC Altamonte, 433 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

To secure a free pass for two, simply send email to promotions@orlandoadvocate.com with the words: “I wanna go.” We will send you a unique download code for you to use to print or download your pass for two.

Movie Promotion Subscribers are always notified of free pass availability first. So, to get advance notice, subscribe. Supplies are limited.

Remember, free passes are given out in the order in which they are requested. Once they‘re gone, they’re gone. First come, first served.‘

When an American family is invited to spend the weekend at the idyllic country estate of a charming British family they befriended on vacation, what begins as a dream holiday soon warps into a snarled psychological nightmare.

From Blumhouse, the producer of The Black Phone, Get Out and The Invisible Man, comes an intense suspense thriller for our modern age, starring BAFTA award-winner James McAvoy (Split, Glass) in a riveting performance as the charismatic, alpha-male estate owner whose untrammeled hospitality masks an unspeakable darkness.

Speak No Evil stars Mackenzie Davis (Terminator: Dark Fate, Halt and Catch Fire) and SAG award-winner Scoot McNairy (Argo, A Quiet Place Part II) as American couple Louise and Ben Dalton, who, along with their 11-year-old daughter Agnes (Alix West Lefler; The Good Nurse, Riverdale), accept the weekend-holiday invitation of Paddy (McAvoy), his wife Ciara (Aisling Franciosi; Game of Thrones, The Fall) and their furtive, mute son Ant (newcomer Dan Hough).

Written for the screen and directed by James Watkins, the writer-director of Eden Lake and the award-winning gothic ghost story The Woman in Black, Speak No Evil is based on the screenplay of the 2022 Danish horror sensation Gæsterne, written by Christian Tafdrup and Mads Tafdrup. That film earned 11 Danish Film Awards nominations, the Danish equivalent of the Oscars.

SCREENING Monday September 9th @ 7:00 PM.

Speak No Evil is produced by Jason Blum (Five Nights at Freddy’s, M3GAN) for Blumhouse and by Paul Ritchie (McMafia, The Ipcress File) and is executive produced by Beatriz Sequeira for Blumhouse, Jacob Jarek and Christian Tafdrup.

Genre: Psychological Thriller

Cast: James McAvoy, Mackenzie Davis, Aisling Franciosi, Alix West Lefler, Dan Hough and Scoot McNairy

Written for the Screen and Directed by: James Watkins

Based on the screenplay by: Christian Tafdrup and Mads Tafdrup

Producers: Jason Blum, Paul Ritchie

Executive Producers: Beatriz Sequeira, Jacob Jarek, Christian Tafdrup

