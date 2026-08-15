SEND ME (But Then Bring Me Feckin’ Home Again)

Stormy times at sea, as U.S. ships endure months-long, record-setting deployments for a war nobody wanted that still has no clear objective, reason for being or end in sight and their thousands of burned-out sailors endure bad food, water, plumbing and morale so low some are leaping overboard, or trying to, to end it all. Blame Nazi messianic clown Hegseth and his fellow zealots, who lured the faithful and gullible in then abandoned them – a sordid regime hallmark.

from CommonDreams.org

On land, of course, things aren’t much better these days. In short inept order, Trump has trashed the economy, deporting or terrorizing away over a million brown-skinned workers for the latest dismal jobs report; ordered toxic, nonsensical changes to longtime vaccine policies based on debunked theories, what “some people say,” and the fever dream of a lethal “vaccination thing” the size of a soda bottle poured into “a little child’s body”; spent over $900 million of our money on vanity construction projects in D.C nobody authorized or asked for; and invested $20 million on gloves for already abusive ICE thugs to give painful electric shocks to “non-compliant” victims in “a recipe for harm to the public” and what could possibly go wrong.

Meanwhile, the Iran debacle lurches on. The Pentagon is frantically shifting money from equipment, training and missile defense funds to pay for it, oil reserves and munitions stockpiles have shrunk to record lows, our 122% debt-to-Gross-Domestic-Product ratio means U.S. debt is now greater than the value of everything we produce in a year, “including The Odyssey,” and Pete Kegsbreath shrugs it off with an inane, “It takes money to kill bad guys.” He’s so desperate to get his obscene $1.5 trillion, $3.18 billion a day – the biggest defense budget increase since World War II – he hijacked a ceremony renaming Joint Base Charleston to Joint Base Lindsey Graham by urging Congress give it to him ’cause there’d be “no greater tribute” to the guy who never met a war he didn’t like.

A partisan hack, he’s failed at…everything. He sabotaged his own agenda by blowing off half the Senate, locking Dems out of classified briefings on defense spending in a move even GOPers decried. He kowtowed to Grifters ‘R Us by appointing to a tech advisory body handling billions in defense contracts two bros with ties to Don Jr.’s venture capital gig, various wingnuts and others “here to raid the cupboards.” Required to give Congress 2025 (pre-Iran) data on civilian harm after gutting programs to mitigate or even track it, he declared no civilian casualties in boat strikes that killed over 220 “narcoterrorists” and Yemen actions that killed hundreds more, in a report officials called “sickening,” “a fucking joke,” and “a total whitewash.”

Wildly out of his Planet-Fox-depth, he “helped” craft a military, political and moral fiasco in Iran that has left an equally clueless Private Bonespurs reportedly on the brink of “giving up” on a war that’s yielded no nuclear deal and left an ever-more powerful Iran in charge of the vital Hormuz Strait, planning to charge tolls, and demanding $300 billion in reconstruction funds. Heckuva job, or what Dan Rather calls “one of the most catastrophic failures by a president in American history.” Plus, Iran hardliners are saying they won’t negotiate with the U.S. again until the current moron is gone. And he’s so scared he just snuck out of Turkey hiding in a catering truck, prompting a barrage of brutal memes and toons. Sure, Donnie, nobody’s laughing at America anymore.

Still, because an all-time low number of young Americans are inexplicably showing interest in military service, Christofascist Pete has turned to Jesus for more bodies, arguing the war in Iran is actually “part of God’s divine plan.” (Also, so are Coke bottles that read “”Jesus is Lord,” or they did until the Muslims took over.) Queasily merging Trump’s botched “excursion” with a messianic Christian battle to bring the return of Jesus Christ, Pentagon social media accounts are running multiple, melodramatic ads featuring “warfighters” doing gallant warfighting things alongside the message “SEND ME.” Hastily cribbed from Isaiah 6:8, it’s when God asks the prophet Isaiah, “Whom shall I send?” and Isaiah replies, “Here am I. Send me.”

In many Christian traditions, the passage means willingly accepting God’s call to serve as one sees fit. In evangelical culture, says one historian, it’s often a standalone text” used to render that mission divine. What they skip: the following description of a judgment on cities “without inhabitant” and a land “utterly desolate,” the devastation falling on “the nation doing the sending.” Asked to clarify the message here, a Pentagon spokesperson demurred: “Nothing to offer you on this.” Never mind the inevitable uproar if a Muslim cleric cited the Quran before killing 170 schoolgirls and threatening nuclear annihilation, or the fact “blatant Bible-thumping” implying a religious war confirms longtime Iranian agit-prop the U.S., aka “Great Satan,” is waging war on Islam.

The Military Religious Freedom Foundation was already “inundated” by calls from soldiers complaining about zealot commanders invoking the rhetoric of Christian Zionist messianism; one declared Trump “anointed by Jesus to light the signal fire in Iran to cause Armageddon and mark His return to Earth.” The calls, says MRFF president and veteran Mikey Weinstein, “have one damn thing in freaking common – the unrestricted euphoria of commanders (who see) Biblically-sanctioned war as an undeniable sign (of) Christian End Times.” Now it’s gotten worse: The messaging is more hysterical, and thousands of sailors, stuck on record-long deployments, are more desperate to escape what have become “their floating nightmares.”

This week, reports surfaced of a growing but unknown number of sailors jumping overboard in apparent suicide attempts after months of isolation, rotten food, broken plumbing, no mail, a dubious mission and morale, writes Jonathan Larson, “lower than Trump’s approval ratings” thanks to the longest, most ill-planned deployment in history. “Deployments have been extended repeatedly under the command of Hegseth and Trump,” he notes, “who, in their defense, are to running history’s largest military as a water buffalo is to knitting.” Since Nov. 21, 2025, he adds, 5,000 sailors have been on the USS Abraham Lincoln ship, “supporting U.S. operations against Iran, whatever those might be at the moment for whatever reason we’re going with today.”

He goes on, “Deployment, was supposed to end in May, much like the war was supposed to end in weeks. That can happen when you’re fighting a war your commander in chief says isn’t a war, for reasons that shift like the tides, that he already won, and that made pretty much everything worse for the entire world.” The USS Lincoln sailors have been at sea for almost nine months, including 250 record-setting days without touching land. There’ve been two stops: Guam where most had to stay aboard, and Oman where those allowed off had to stay inside a compound. Most deployments run 6 to 7 months, “roughly how long human beings can operate in a floating industrial city working (on) a flight deck actively trying to kill them before they start to come apart.”

It’s not the first ship stranded by “leaders” endlessly extending a deployment because they didn’t bother planning to rotate in a relief ship like a functioning military. Earlier this year the USS Gerald R. Ford spent 326 days at sea from Venezuela to iran, famously suffering plumbing breakdowns – at one point, 205 over four days – from sewage overwhelming pipes. In April, food complaints also began surfacing, with sailors or their relatives posting images of half-empty meal trays, small portions of gray “meat,” and “meals” of two tortillas and a half-cup of rice. Hegseth called them fake news and insisted a half cup of rice is vital for all death-dealing warfighters’ “lethality.” (Actually, we made that second part up.)

On the Lincoln, sailors and families say conditions are akin to ICE detention: Broken toilets, contaminated drinking water, long periods without hot water for (moldy) showers, no fresh produce ’cause it can’t survive the trip, no milk in months, some frozen meat that’s still often rotten, basic supplies like soap and toothpaste running out, mail so disrupted care packages get lost in transit for months (if relatives can afford gas to go to the post office). Now come reports of at least six sailors, possibly more, going over the rail “just for relief.” Parents say they worry their kids will “die on that ship,” that they and their shipmates “think constantly about going over the side”; one woman’s husband wrote he hopes “he doesn’t wake up tomorrow.”

Last week, after enough reports of friends pulling friends back from the edge the ship’s loudspeaker began asking people to stop trying to jump, about 200 relatives organized two town halls in San Diego to ask Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao and other officials, Are you going to bring our people home before or after somebody dies? The meetings were tense and tearful. The wife of a sailor who jumped, and spent an hour in the water before being put on medical leave, said the Navy didn’t tell her for four days: “It was handled very poorly – they’re just trying to cover this up.” A woman whose husband, a 13-year veteran who tried to jump, said now he’s scared he’ll get a dishonorable discharge, ruining his career, from the people who put him there, and, “That is not fair.”

A high school senior whose mom is there wondered if she’d be home for the year’s milestones; she said it’s been hard to connect the past few months and when they do, “She’s definitely down. It sucks.” A father whose son is aboard said he always sounds exhausted. “I don’t want to worry this deployment will get the best of my son,” he said. “That would be an unbearable burden on my heart.” Many said it’s getting harder to feel proud of the service of relatives afraid they’re killing innocent civilians; the first person to admit that drew applause from the crowd. Asked about the meetings, Hegseth, who’s crowed about “death and destruction from the sky all day long,” dismissed those and other concerns: “We make sure that every ship, every crew, every captain has everything we can provide them at every single moment.”

Joining Cao at the town hall was Vice Admiral Joseph Cahill, who reportedly told relatives of the long-suffering sailors, “I cannot even tell you how proud we are of them.” He also said counselors and chaplains were available to help meet their loved ones’ “spiritual needs,” though one observer noted Hegseth has largely replaced them with “Christofascist proselytizers and ravenous, bloodthirsty, unthinking, religious berserkers whose approach appeared to be controversial among people at (the) meeting currently married to some of Hegseth’s aspirational berserkers.” Families were told USS Theodore Roosevelt would soon relieve the Lincoln; new reports say USS George Washington will, but no of course the Pentagon isn’t confused, why do you ask?

Sen. Richard Blumenthal wrote a letter to Hegseth and Cao expressing his “serious concerns” about conditions and demanding “a formal accounting,” including answers to multiple questions, by August 27. He reflects a broad consensus the Pentagon is “burning through people like they’re disposable” as morale at sea is “cratering.” “This is what the abuse of active-duty personnel looks like when it’s policy instead of scandal,” writes Dean Blundell. “Mission planning is supposed to include the humans executing the mission. When your operational tempo requires denying reality in April, ignoring the warnings in July, and managing suicide attempts by loudspeaker in August, you don’t have a strategy. You have a slow-motion command failure.”

Still Hegseth, who “treats every question about his conduct as an enemy operation,” keeps pushing back on bad food and self-harm reports that have “completely misrepresented” things. His latest retort came during a manic, jittery Panama visit – “The Internet Wants Him to Take a Drug Test” – where he welcomed Colombia’s new right-wing president to a new “Counter-Cartel Coalition” that rebrands the drug economy as a terrorist enterprise. Its very statesman-like motto: “We do bad things to bad people.” Now, he brags, he’s “putting cartels on notice like ISIS” to “execute ruthlessly” blah blah and if you think boat strikes are war crimes just withdraw from the ICC, “the institutional equivalent of unscrewing the smoke detector because it keeps going off.” What an asshole.

In a Friday speech in New York, meanwhile, Private Bonespurs blathered “after we finish defeating Iran, pretty soon I’ll be declaring the Hormuz Strait a territory of the United States.” (Iran disagreed.) He also said it’s ok to be paying more for gas because “we’re doing a great service to the world.” Earlier, he randomly ordered the Navy to replace the electromagnetic systems carriers use to launch fighter jets with 50’s-era steam-powered catapults he always liked, for old time’s sake. Mark Kelly: He “should stick to ballrooms, bankruptcy, and bullshit.” Then he was asked if he agreed the burned-out sailors’ deployment on the USS Lincoln was too long. “No, no, no,” said Mr. Empathy. “Not nearly long enough.” In response, many people reportedly flocked to him, saying ‘thank you, sir,’ with tears in their eyes.