Amid Trump Tariff Chaos, DOGE ‘Minions’ Infiltrate Federal Trade Commission

The latest U.S. agency in the crosshairs of billionaire Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency is reportedly the Federal Trade Commission, an already-understaffed department tasked with preventing monopolistic practices and shielding consumers from corporate abuses.

Axios reported Friday that at least two DOGE staffers “now have offices at” the FTC. According to The Verge, two DOGE members “were spotted” at the agency’s building this week and “are now listed in the FTC’s internal directory.”

The Verge noted that the FTC is “a fairly lean agency with fewer than 1,200 employees,” a number that the Trump administration has already cut into with the firing of some of the department’s consumer protection and antitrust staff.

At least two of Musk’s companies, Tesla and X, have faced scrutiny in recent years from the FTC, which is now under the leadership of Trump appointee Andrew Ferguson, who previously pledged to roll back former chair Lina Khan’s anti-monopoly legacy.

Emily Peterson-Cassin, corporate power director at the Demand Progress Education Fund, which referred to the operatives as Musk’s “minions,” said Friday that “DOGE is yet again raiding a federal watchdog tasked with protecting working Americans from Wall Street and Big Tech.”

“The FTC has worked to stop monopolistic mergers that would have led to higher grocery prices and is now gearing up to go to court against Meta’s social media monopoly,” said Peterson-Cassin. “It’s no surprise that at this moment, while the economy is in freefall and fraud is on the rise, DOGE is choosing to raid the federal watchdog that protects everyday Americans and threatens corporate monopolies and grifters.”

News of DOGE staffers’ infiltration of the FTC came as Trump’s sweeping new tariffs continued to cause global economic turmoil and heightened concerns that companies in the U.S. will use the tariffs as a new excuse to jack up prices and pad their bottom lines.

Ferguson pledged in a social media post Thursday that under his leadership, the FTC “will be watching closely” to ensure companies don’t view Trump’s tariffs “as a green light for price fixing or any other unlawful behavior.”

But Trump has hobbled the agency—and prompted yet another legal fight—by firing its two Democratic commissioners, a move that sparked fury and has already impacted the FTC’s ability to pursue cases against large corporations.

Peterson-Cassin said Friday that “the only winners” of DOGE’s targeting of the FTC “are Trump’s billionaire besties like [Meta CEO] Mark Zuckerberg and especially Musk, who now stands to gain access to confidential financial information about every company ever investigated by the FTC, including the auto manufacturers, aerospace firms, internet providers, tech companies, and banks that directly compete with his own companies.”

“Corporations get let off the hook, Musk gets insider information, and the American people get hosed,” Peterson-Cassin added.