US Court Orders Return of Man Trump Sent to Salvadoran Prison in ‘Error’

A U.S. judge on Friday ordered the return of a Maryland resident who the Trump administration mistakenly deported to a prison in El Salvador last month, according to The Associated Press.

Prior to issuing the ruling, U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis called the deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia “an illegal act.”

The judge, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, gave the Trump administration end of the day of the day on Monday to bring him back to the United States.

Supporters outside the courtroom cheered as the judge handed down her order,

according to The Washington Post.

Responding to the ruling on social media, U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) said: “This is a big win. Now Trump must comply with the judge’s order.”

Immigration lawyer Ava Benach wrote: “The right decision. How the government reacts will tell us so much about how far down the road to autocracy we are.”

The right decision. How the government reacts will tell us so much about how far down the road to autocracy we are.

[image or embed]

— avabenach.bsky.social (@avabenach.bsky.social) April 4, 2025 at 3:27 PM

Abrego Garcia was

among hundreds of people the administration expelled in mid-March to a notorious megaprison in El Salvador after targeting them for alleged gang ties.

In a court papers filed earlier this week in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) acting field office director

admitted that the removal of Abrego Garcia on March 15 “was an error.”

Abrego Garcia was deported despite the fact that in 2019, a U.S. immigration judge

ruled that he could not be deported to his native El Salvador because he would likely face gang persecution there.