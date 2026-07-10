Before You Buy the 2027 Infiniti QX65 Autograph: Is a Luxury Coupe SUV Worth $71,355?

Advertisement

Author: BlackPressUSA

[embedded content]

2027 Infiniti QX65 Autograph AWD — The Luxury Coupe SUV That Earns Its Price

Seventy-one thousand, three hundred fifty-five dollars is serious money in any segment. In the two-row luxury SUV space, it puts the 2027 Infiniti QX65 Autograph squarely in the ring with the BMW X6, Genesis GV80 Coupe, and Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe. After spending real time behind the wheel, the verdict is this: the QX65 Autograph makes a compelling case for itself — with a few things every buyer needs to know before signing.

Under the hood sits Infiniti’s 2.0-liter Variable Compression Turbo engine producing 268 horsepower and 286 pound-feet of torque, paired to a 9-speed automatic with paddle shifters and standard Intelligent All-Wheel Drive. EPA ratings land at 20 city, 26 highway, and 22 combined — with real-world drivers consistently reporting 22 to 24 in mixed conditions. The powertrain is smooth and confident in normal driving. Push it hard into Sport mode and engine drone becomes noticeable — multiple reviewers flagged it independently, and Infiniti’s own engineers acknowledge Sport is designed for short bursts, not sustained use.

Where the QX65 Autograph genuinely separates itself is the interior. The quilted semi-aniline leather, the open-pore wood accents, the multi-color ambient lighting, and the massaging front seats create a cabin that feels more expensive than the sticker suggests. The Klipsch Reference Premiere 20-speaker system at 1,200 watts is the crown jewel — individual audio via headrest speakers allows the driver to hear navigation and phone calls privately while passengers enjoy the main system undisturbed. Edmunds called it worth the money. That’s an understatement.

The ride quality is excellent — smooth, composed, and genuinely quiet. Active noise cancellation and premium acoustic materials make this one of the more serene cabins in the segment. Getting in and out is easy, the 10.8-inch head-up display keeps eyes on the road, and the Invisible Hood View technology makes tight parking situations effortless.

There are trade-offs worth knowing. The digital rearview mirror can cause disorientation for some drivers, particularly those over fifty or wearing progressive lenses — conventional mirror mode is available and worth knowing how to access. Dashboard glare onto the windshield in direct sunlight is a real issue confirmed by multiple reviewers. The ventilated seat fan produces audible noise in a cabin otherwise engineered for silence. And tall rear passengers — reviewers at six-foot-two found their heads grazing the headliner — should sit in the back seat before committing to a fastback roofline this dramatic.

Backed by a four-year bumper-to-bumper and six-year powertrain warranty, with complimentary service for three years, the QX65 Autograph is priced to compete and built to impress. Just drive it on a sunny day, put a tall adult in the back, and let the truck tell you the truth before the dealer does.

_____________________________________________________________________

📘 The Color of Our Money Is Green

A Buyer’s Guide to What Cars Actually Cost

https://stan.store/RGist

_____________________________________________________________________

#InfinitiQX65 #QX65Autograph #BeforeYouBuy #CarBuying #LuxurySUV

AutoNetwork helps serious car shoppers inspect any new vehicle online before walking into a dealership. I’m Roosevelt — I’ve been reviewing cars and shaping digital car buying and credit union auto leasing since before YouTube car reviews existed.

You’ll find detailed walkaround reviews, POV test drives, and buyer-focused breakdowns covering comfort, space, features, and real-world value.

How to use the channel:

Watch the walkaround of the car you’re considering

Visit AutoNetwork.com for the full review

Check CouponsOffersAndDeals.com for current dealer specials

Walk in already knowing what you want — and what it should cost

🌐 AutoNetwork.com

💰 CouponsOffersAndDeals.com

Affiliate disclosure: some links earn a small commission at no cost to you and help support the channel. Insta360 is one of those partners.

Go to Source