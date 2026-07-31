Measles Reaches 35‑Year High as Florida Cases Climb

The United States has recorded 2,318 measles infections in 2026, surpassing last year’s total and marking the nation’s highest annual count in 35 years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Reuters reports that the surge reflects ongoing outbreaks in multiple states and declining vaccination coverage in some communities.

The Orlando Advocate News Staff

Florida has documented 155 cases so far this year, a sharp increase from 2025. State data cited by News 6 identified three cases in Orange County and one in Osceola County. On Friday, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo acknowledged that the measles vaccine is effective but stopped short of issuing a clear recommendation that residents receive it, WKMG reported.

Advocate Angle

Vaccination is a personal decision, but measles is a highly communicable disease—and community immunity protects the people least able to protect themselves. Infants who are too young for routine vaccination, residents undergoing cancer treatment, and individuals with compromised immune systems rely partly on the immunity of those around them.

It is also true that Black families have historical reasons to distrust medical institutions, rooted in documented abuses and inequities. That distrust deserves transparency, evidence, respectful clinicians, and accessible care. It should be met with honesty and engagement—not dismissal, and certainly not exploitation.

Public‑health communication must recognize both realities: the need for strong community immunity and the need for trust built through accountability and respect.