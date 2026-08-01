Returning Afghans face growing risk of trafficking as crises deepen

Agencies report that mass returns from Iran and Pakistan, combined with shrinking humanitarian assistance, the collapse of the rural opium-based economy, climate disasters – and ongoing restrictions on the rights of women and girls – are increasing vulnerability to trafficking and abuse.

Economic hardship fuels exploitation

Recent findings from the UN migration agency’s Returnee Resilience Overview paint a stark picture of the challenges facing returnees.

Only 11 per cent of Afghans surveyed by IOM were fully employed or owned a business, while 56 per cent of returnee households said they could not cover their basic living expenses.

Nearly half said they rely on loans or donations to survive, leaving many vulnerable to exploitative labour practices, debt bondage and other forms of abuse.

Crime fighting agency UNODC and IOM warned that victims continue to be subjected to forced labour, sexual exploitation, slavery-like practices and, in some cases, organ removal.

Women, children, returnees and indebted households remain among the groups most at risk. Many are exploited in domestic work, agriculture, mining, brickmaking and carpet weaving, while others are subjected to forced begging, forced marriage, child recruitment and sexual exploitation.

Scamming operations

The UN also highlights the growing global threat of trafficking for forced criminality, with victims coerced into online scams and fraud operations through deception, violence and intimidation.

“Scamming operations defraud millions of people, generating vast illicit profits for transnational organized crime. Powerful new technologies, including artificial intelligence, are helping the fraudsters spread at an alarming speed,” said Secretary-General António Guterres, marking Thursday’s World Day Against Trafficking in Persons.

Call for stronger protection

“The scale of returns currently taking place is greater than what Afghan communities can absorb without significant international support” said IOM Afghanistan Chief of Mission Mihyung Park.

Without access to livelihoods, housing and basic services, many people may be forced to resort to dangerous migration routes, increasing their exposure to trafficking, exploitation and abuse.

UNODC Country Representative Polleak Ok Serei warned that the convergence of mass returns, aid cuts, natural disasters and the loss of livelihoods highlights the urgent need to strengthen prevention efforts.

The agencies called for stronger regional cooperation to dismantle trafficking networks, expanded support for survivors, greater access to civil documentation and livelihood opportunities, and safer migration pathways.

“Human trafficking in all its forms is a gross violation of human rights. By working together, we can end this exploitation once and for all,” Mr. Guterres said.