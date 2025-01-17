Biden commutes sentences of nearly 2,500 people convicted of nonviolent drug charges

Joe Biden announced Friday that he was commuting the sentences of almost 2,500 nonviolent drug offenders, taking advantage of his final days in office to cancel harsh prison sentences.

Biden now holds the record for the most individual pardons and commutations issued by a president. According to the Democrat, he is seeking to reform laws, policies, and practices that give prisoners disproportionately long sentences.

In a statement, Biden said “The clemency action today provides relief to individuals who received lengthy sentences based on discredited distinctions between crack and powder cocaine and outdated sentencing enhancements.”

No names of those receiving commutations were immediately released by the White House.

Even so, Biden said more could yet come, promising to “continue to review additional commutations and pardons” before Donald Trump is sworn in on Monday.

Friday’s action follows Biden’s commutations last month of the sentences of roughly 1,500 people who were released from prison and placed on home confinement during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the pardoning of 39 Americans convicted of nonviolent crimes. That was the largest single-day act of clemency in modern history.

All of this comes as Biden continues to weigh whether to issue sweeping pardons for officials and allies who the White House fears could be unjustly targeted by Trump’s administration. Though presidential pardoning powers are absolute, such a preemptive move would be a novel and risky use of the president’s extraordinary constitutional power.

Last month, Biden also commuted the sentences of 37 of the 40 people on federal death row, converting their punishments to life imprisonment just weeks before Trump, an outspoken proponent of expanding capital punishment, takes office. Trump has vowed to roll back that order after his term begins.

Biden also recently pardoned his son Hunter, not just for his convictions on federal gun and tax violations but for any potential federal offense committed over an 11-year period, as the president feared Trump allies would seek to prosecute his son for other offenses.

If history is any guide, meanwhile, Biden also is likely to issue more targeted pardons to help allies before leaving the White House, as presidents typically do in some of their final actions.

Just before midnight on the final night of his first term, Trump, a Republican, signed a flurry of pardons and commutations for more than 140 people, including his former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black and ex-members of Congress.

Trump’s final act as president in his first term was to announce a pardon for Al Pirro, ex-husband of Fox News Channel host Jeanine Pirro, one of his staunchest defenders. Al Pirro was convicted of conspiracy and tax evasion charges and sentenced to more than two years in prison in 2000.