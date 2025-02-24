Black Journalists, Activists Condemn MSNBC for Firing Joy Reid

By Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

@StacyBrownMedia

MSNBC has parted ways with Joy Reid, marking the departure of another prominent Black woman from the network. Reid joins Rashida Jones, the first Black woman to head a major cable news network, along with Melissa Harris-Perry and Tiffany Cross. All four women brought critical, unapologetic perspectives on race, politics, and power—voices that many believe are being systematically eliminated.

Bobby Henry, chairman of the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA), called Reid’s removal unacceptable and urged immediate action.

“As Chairman of the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA), I stand in unwavering solidarity with Joy Reid and the impactful legacy of The ReidOut,” Henry said. “Joy’s voice has been a beacon of truth, justice, and empowerment for our community, and now is the time for us to show up for her. I urge you to join us—together, we will lift our voices, strategize, and continue to support those who champion our stories. Our collective strength is our greatest asset—let’s stand united for Joy and for the future of Black journalism. The Black Press of America and Black-owned media is needed now just as we were almost 200 years ago.”

Reid’s departure has drawn immediate criticism from viewers, journalists, and activists. Kevin Simmons, a supporter of The ReidOut, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “The racists are rejoicing” after MSNBC announced the show’s cancellation. “The ReidOut had a great run. Joy will be okay. Crazy this announcement comes after she just won two NAACP awards last night.”

Justice Correspondent Elie Mystal called Reid irreplaceable.

“I owe the television part of my career to Joy Reid, as do so many other Black voices y’all never would have heard of if not for her,” Mystal wrote. “And that’s why she’s gone. They can treat Black folks as interchangeable, but everybody Black knows that Joy was indispensable.”

Many have pointed out that while MSNBC cuts ties with Reid, the network keeps shows like Morning Joe, whose hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski reportedly visited Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago after his 2016 victory. The decision to retain programming aligned with political power while eliminating Black voices critical of that power is being viewed as deliberate.

MSNBC’s move comes as Trump continues targeting the press. He has filed a lawsuit against 60 Minutes, claiming the program manipulated an interview with Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump also ordered federal agencies to cancel subscriptions to major outlets, including The New York Times, Politico, and Reuters, cutting public employees off from independent news sources. He has praised Fox News as his administration’s “official” media outlet, further tightening control over the information pipeline.

Trump has declared that only the president can decide what is lawful—a statement more in line with authoritarianism than constitutional democracy.

Henry, the NNPA chairman, said the Black community must remain vigilant.

“Our collective strength is our greatest asset,” he said. “Let’s stand united for Joy and for the future of Black journalism.”