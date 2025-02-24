Lester Holt to Step Down from ‘NBC Nightly News’ as Networks Face Criticism over Cutting Black Voices

By Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

@StacyBrownMedia

Lester Holt, the veteran NBC newscaster and “NBC Nightly News” anchor for the past decade, announced Monday that he will step down from the network’s flagship evening newscast in the coming months. Holt, 65, said he would remain at NBC and expand his role at Dateline, where he currently serves as anchor.

“It has truly been the honor of a lifetime to work with each of you every day, keeping journalism as our true north and our viewers at the center of everything we do,” Holt wrote in a memo to colleagues. He added that he would continue anchoring the evening news until “the start of summer.” NBC has not named a successor.

Janelle Rodriguez, executive vice president of programming at NBC News, praised Holt’s tenure in a staff note, writing, “Quite simply, Lester is the beating heart of this news organization.” She credited Holt for leading the newscast through “some of the country’s most challenging times in the past decade.”

Holt’s departure comes as news networks face increasing scrutiny over their treatment of Black journalists and the loss of prominent Black voices. MSNBC’s recent decision to end The ReidOut, hosted by Joy Reid—the network’s last remaining Black female primetime anchor—has sparked widespread backlash. Reid’s exit follows the departures of Rashida Jones, the first Black woman to head a major cable news network, along with Melissa Harris-Perry and Tiffany Cross. All four were known for addressing race, politics, and power without compromise.

Critics argue the decisions reflect a pattern of removing voices that challenge political leadership, particularly under President Donald Trump, whose administration has openly sought to control media narratives. Trump has sued 60 Minutes over its interview with Vice President Kamala Harris and ordered federal agencies to cut subscriptions to The New York Times, Politico, and Reuters. At the same time, he has praised Fox News as his preferred media outlet.

Many supporters of Reid and other affected journalists believe the network’s moves are deliberate. Kevin Simmons, a longtime viewer of The ReidOut, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “The racists are rejoicing.” He pointed out that the show’s cancellation came just a day after Reid won two NAACP Image Awards.

Justice Correspondent Elie Mystal, who credits Reid for helping launch his television career, called her departure an irreplaceable loss. “They can treat Black folks as interchangeable, but everybody Black knows that Joy was indispensable,” Mystal wrote.

Observers have noted the contrast between MSNBC’s decision to cut Reid’s show while continuing to air Morning Joe, whose hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski reportedly visited Trump at Mar-a-Lago after his 2016 election win. Many say the network appears to favor programming that aligns with political power while removing voices that question it.

The National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) condemned the move, urging solidarity with Reid and others facing similar challenges. “Joy’s voice has been a beacon of truth, justice, and empowerment for our community, and now is the time for us to show up for her,” said NNPA Chair Bobby Henry. “Our collective strength is our greatest asset—let’s stand united for Joy and for the future of Black journalism. The Black Press of America and Black-owned media is needed now just as we were almost 200 years ago.”