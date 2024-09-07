California Passes Bill Banning Discrimination Based on Hair Styles, Texture

Bo Tefu and Atonio Ray Harvey | California Black Media | LA Focus

On Aug. 27, the State Legislature passed Assembly Bill (AB) 1815, a law that bans hair-based discrimination related to race, making its way to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk for a final signature. This bill seeks to expand the state’s civil rights laws to include protections based on hairstyles and hair texture such as locks, braids, and twists, and protective hairstyles that are popular among Black people. California was one of the first states to enact laws that protect people from discrimination in schools and employment under the CROWN Act in 2019. According to the Economic Policy Institute, Black women’s hairstyles are 2.5 times more likely to be perceived as unprofessional as compared to those of White women.

The CROWN Workplace Research Study revealed last year that 66% of Black women change their hair for a job interviews — most of them from curly to straight to appear more professional.

AB 1815 is one of 14 reparations bills introduced by the California Legislative Black Caucus (CLBC). The bills were based on recommendations in the final report published by the California Reparations Task Force in 2023.

The task force recommended more than 100 policy proposals that promote racial justice and justify reparations.

Assemblymember Akilah Weber (D-La Mesa), the newly elected chair of the CLBC, authored AB 1815.

“We have changed a harm that has been given to people for generations that stated that beauty only occurs if you look a certain way if your hair is only a certain way,” said Weber. “This particular bill repairs that harm.”

Weber acknowledged that AB 1815 was one of the least controversial in the 14-bill package. Although the bill was amended a few times, it faced minimal opposition from lawmakers.



