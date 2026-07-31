Who Benefits From Orange County’s Tourism Billions?

Tourism tax decisions could shape Central Florida’s future — but residents want measurable returns from public dollars

By The Orlando Advocate News Team

Orange County’s tourism industry is one of the most successful visitor economies in the world. More than 76 million visitors a travel to the area every year, making it one of the nation’s top travel destinations. Back in 1978, the Tourist Development Tax (TDT), a 6% “bed tax” on hotel stays and short-term rentals of less than six months, was approved by Orange County voters and enacted into law. It generates billions of dollars for the state each year. Last year

Tourist Development Tax Citizen Advisory Task Force reviews and makes recommendations to the Tourist Development Council and the Board of County Commissioners on how those monies should be used.

As county leaders decide how to invest the next generation of tourism-related revenue, a fundamental question is emerging:

Who benefits from the money generated by Central Florida’s visitors?

The competing proposals represent very different visions of tourism’s future.

Some focus on major attractions, sports facilities and entertainment projects designed to bring additional visitors to the region.

Others emphasize cultural tourism, historic preservation and community-based economic development.

The decisions made in the coming months could determine not only where millions of public dollars are invested, but also what Orange County considers a successful tourism economy.

The Task Force recently met on July 28, 2026– one of several scheduled community meetings– to consider four proposals for funding: the Orange County School Board, seeking $20 million for arts and entertainment; The Town of Eatonville, requesting $20.5 million for arts and entertainment; the City of Ocoee, which asked for $30 million for an event/hospitality/convention center, and the City of Winter Garden, requesting $30 million for park improvements.

According to Whitney Evers, Senior Assistant County Attorney, all the applicants included one or more items in their proposal packages that were not “TDT-eligible.” Deducting the value of those non-conforming items from the proposals, she explained, would in each case reduce the funding requests to below the mandatory minimum of $20 million.

Tourism Is More Than Visitor Numbers

For decades, Central Florida’s tourism success has been measured by attendance figures, hotel occupancy rates and visitor spending.

Those numbers matter. Tourism supports thousands of jobs, strengthens local businesses and provides revenue used for public purposes.

But community advocates argue that the measure of success cannot stop there.

A tourism investment should also answer:

How many permanent jobs will it create?

Are those jobs paying wages that allow workers to live in Central Florida?

How much contracting will go to local businesses?

Will minority-owned businesses have meaningful opportunities?

Will residents see improvements in their communities?

Will the benefits extend beyond the traditional tourism corridor?

The Orlando Advocate believes these are not political questions. They are accountability questions.

The Eatonville Question

One of the most significant discussions surrounding tourism investment involves communities whose cultural history represents an important part of Central Florida’s identity.

Eatonville, one of America’s oldest incorporated Black municipalities, has long been connected to the legacy of author and anthropologist Zora Neale Hurston.

Supporters of cultural tourism argue that preserving and promoting this history is not merely a matter of recognition.

It is an economic opportunity.

Historic communities around the country have demonstrated that heritage tourism can generate:

Small-business growth;

Hospitality opportunities;

Educational tourism;

Cultural events;

Preservation jobs;

Increased investment.

However, cultural projects must also provide clear plans for sustainability, employment and economic impact. They must meet the terms of project requirements. History alone does not create economic development

Public money demands public scrutiny and its counterpart– public accountability. Every organization that receives tourism-tax funding should be required to provide measurable results.

Before approving major investments, Orange County leaders should require:

Transparency— Residents should know exactly how much public money is committed, who receives it and what obligations accompany the funding.

Economic Opportunity— Projects should demonstrate how they will create jobs, support local businesses and expand opportunities for entrepreneurs.

Community Impact— Applicants should explain how residents—in addition to visitors—will benefit.

Long-Term Responsibility— Finally, the public should understand who pays for maintenance, operations and unexpected cost increases after projects are completed.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is not the same as economic success.

A successful tourism economy should not only attract visitors.

It should strengthen the community that welcomes them.

The Orlando Advocate will continue following these funding decisions and examining whether public tourism dollars produce measurable benefits for the people who live, work and build their lives in Central Florida.

Remaining meetings of the Task Force are scheduled for