Construction Site Injury Claims Shortchange Workers Most Exposed

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Author: BlackPressUSA

Construction site injury claims often fall short for the workers facing the highest exposure. The liability framework determines what injured workers recover.

By Rob McManus

When you suffer a construction site injury, you’ll be in pain, and you might lose income because you can’t work. The compensation from your employer most likely doesn’t match the impact the accident has on your life. Understand your rights so you can start protecting yourself.

According to the OSHA Online Center, the construction industry is the leading cause of non-fatal work injuries, accounting for 6% of the cases. You’re facing a high risk if you deal with heavy equipment and work in elevated areas.

Workplace injury claims sometimes fail to produce the fair results you deserve.

What Are Common Injuries in Construction?

Head injuries, broken bones, and sprains. When you look around the construction site where you work, you might notice a lot of hazards. Following safety procedures helps you manage some of these risks. Even if you have a lot of work experience, you can still sustain:

Back injuries

Multiple fractures

Spinal cord damage

Permanent disabilities

Falls lead to most of these injuries. If heavy equipment or a lumbar falls on you while you’re working, it can break your bones or cause significant tissue damage.

Recovery from electrical injuries is challenging. You’ll need extensive treatment and rehab since electrocution can damage your nerves. It can also cause heart complications requiring you to get professional care for a long period.

What Should You Do After a Construction Site Injury?

Get medical treatment immediately and ensure you also report the incident to the right people. Adrenaline makes it hard to think clearly after an accident. Some of the injuries might not cause you to feel pain immediately. Never fail to get medical care, even if you feel fine.

Medical records help you get the files you’ll need for future workplace injury claims. Let your supervisor know about the injury you suffered as soon as it happens.

Don’t hesitate to do so even if you feel like your condition will improve in just a few days. You need to have a clear record of the accident when filing a claim. The following evidence is vital:

Photos of the accident scene

Pictures of injuries

Witness names

Once you visit a doctor in Washington, they’ll assess your injuries and do thorough tests. Follow the instructions they give you for better recovery. Missing appointments or ignoring treatment plans can affect your recovery journey and make it harder to seek workers’ comp settlement.

Why Construction Site Injury Claims Shortchange Workers

The settlements many injured workers get don’t even come close to the impact of their injuries. Understand the construction safety law before you file your claim. You’ll be able to get fair compensation if you know why insurers offer low compensation amounts.

Insurance Companies Mostly Focus on Costs

Insurance providers always try to protect their interests. Trying to reduce expenses also means lowering payout whenever possible. Once adjusters go through your case, they’ll look for reasons to offer you a lower amount than what you deserve.

Don’t assume adjusters are fully focused on helping you. They’ll most likely put the company’s goals first before compensating you.

You Might Underestimate the Long-Term Effects

Do you frequently experience pain in an area where you suffered an injury years ago? It’s easy to underestimate how long an injury can affect you and not just in terms of the pain. Once a fracture heals, you might deal with:

Reduced mobility

Limited job opportunities

Future medical expenses

A lot of early settlements don’t account for the future challenges you might face. Before you file your construction worker compensation claim, it’s always a good idea to ask your doctor about the kind of care you might need in the future. You’ll be able to estimate the long-term damages better.

It can be hard to grow your career when you’re constantly in pain. The only way to get compensation for such injuries is to look at the bigger picture. Consider all the ways the accident might affect you in the future.

Complex Liability Issues Delay Recovery

The construction site you were injured at might have several companies working together. Injuries sometimes happen because different people were negligent.

A case with disputes over construction accident liability will be complex. You need to check if each of these parties took the necessary steps to avoid injuries:

General contractors

Subcontractors

Property owners

Equipment manufacturers

If you find yourself struggling with identifying liability for a construction accident, talk to a lawyer. They’ll look at the evidence and work with various experts. A thorough look at what caused the accident helps you start pursuing compensation in a shorter time.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can You Return to Work While a Claim Is Active?

Yes. You don’t have to put your career on hold because you have an ongoing claim. Go to the doctor for regular tests to figure out if it’s safe for you to return to work.

Some jobs may interfere with your recovery progress. Doing tasks that won’t strain your body allows you to keep making money. Always follow precautions to avoid sustaining another injury in the same place.

Can Weather Conditions Affect Construction Injury Cases?

Yes. A construction site will become more dangerous if there is:

Heavy rain

Snow

High winds

Extreme heat

Employers should always take extra precautions to protect their employees, even if the weather isn’t great. You can prove an employer was liable if they don’t do this.

What Effects Do Construction Accidents Have on Mental Health?

They can lead to anxiety and stress or cause you to have a lot of trouble sleeping due to the trauma.

Monitor your mental health after the accident. You should seek treatment because your mental health also affects how your injuries heal. The emotional stress of losing income sometimes causes people to struggle with their relationships and family life, too.

Navigating Construction Site Injury Claims

Working in risky environments means you should always get the compensation you deserve if you suffer a construction site injury. That’s not always the case for many people.

Work with a lawyer to identify the liable parties and know the true value of your injuries. When you present detailed evidence, insurance companies won’t get the chance to lower your claim. Read more news on legal issues affecting injured construction workers.

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