Critical funding gap threatens health response in Yemen

Renewed clashes between Saudi-backed Yemeni Government forces and Houthi rebels supported by Iran, have intensified in recent weeks.

More than 200,000 people have been displaced, according to latest figures from UN migration agency, IOM, while close to 3,800 have fled to Djibouti across the Red Sea.

WHO said its immediate funding requirements have increased from $9 million to $31 million. An additional $700,000 is also needed to support refugees in Djibouti.

“The situation is evolving into a complex emergency, with health needs rising as resources are already severely stretched,” said Dr. Syed Jaffar Hussain, WHO Representative in Yemen.

Health services struggle to cope

Fighting has mainly occurred on the coast in Lahj governorate in southwestern Yemen near the strategic Bab al-Mandeb Strait, in neighbouring Taiz governorate and in Marib governorate in northern Yemen.

As of 2 October, there were 959 reported deaths and 4,207 injuries across 10 governorates, according to the Yemeni health authorities.

Health services in conflict-affected governorates are struggling to cope with mounting needs. Nearly half of health facilities in these areas lack partner support, with critical gaps in frontline trauma care and outpatient services.

Critical hour for care

“For people with severe injuries, access to trauma care within the first hour can determine whether they survive,” said Dr. Hussain.

“Yet trauma stabilization points on the Lahj coast and in Al-Dhale have no partners to operate them. Few agencies are able to provide trauma care, leaving critical gaps along the front lines.”

WHO noted that displaced families are among those most affected. Of the nearly 198,000 people who have been uprooted, less than one per cent had received health services as of last week.

Supply shortages, disease outbreaks

Hospitals are facing shortages of surgical supplies, anaesthetics, blood-bank materials and fuel, while delivery of essential supplies is becoming slower and more expensive. Emergency maternity services have also been suspended in Marib and Ras Al-Arah in Lahj governorate.

Meanwhile, disease outbreaks are further complicating the emergency response. Cholera cases have tripled in three weeks, including infections detected in displacement camps, while dengue and malaria cases are also rising.

More than 22,000 suspected measles cases and 128 deaths have been reported this year, as the disease spreads among unvaccinated displaced children. Malnutrition among these groups is also a growing concern. The coming El Niño is likely to worsen disease outbreaks and malnutrition.

WHO is preparing to scale up trauma and emergency care, outbreak response and essential health services and supplies, including maternal and newborn care services.

As the main health coordinator in Yemen, the agency also acts as the provider of last resort where no partner can deliver services.

Yet without urgent additional financing, WHO warned that the gaps between available services and needs will continue to widen.