Dikembe Mutombo, Hall of Fame player and tireless advocate, dies at 58 from brain cancer

Dikembe Mutombo, a Basketball Hall of Famer renowned for his exceptional defensive skills and a dedicated global ambassador for the sport, passed away on Monday due to brain cancer, as announced by the NBA. He was 58 years old.

by Frank Butler, Orlando Advocate

According to his family, Mutombo had been receiving treatment for a brain tumor in Atlanta for the past two years. The NBA confirmed that he died in the presence of his loved ones.

“Dikembe Mutombo was truly larger than life,” stated NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. “On the court, he was among the greatest shot blockers and defensive players in NBA history. Off the court, he devoted himself to helping others.”

Mutombo was memorable in numerous ways—his signature finger wag at opponents after a block, his towering height, his deep, resonant voice, and his infectious smile. Current players were often inspired by him, including Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid, who admired Mutombo as a role model, particularly as a fellow Cameroonian.

“It’s a sad day, especially for us Africans and for the entire world,” Embiid expressed on Monday. “Beyond his achievements in basketball, he was an even greater person off the court. He is someone I look up to for his impact, not just in sports but in life. It’s a heartbreaking day.”

Mutombo had an illustrious 18-year NBA career, playing for teams including Denver, Atlanta, Houston, Philadelphia, New York, and the then-New Jersey Nets. The 7-foot-2 center from Georgetown was an eight-time All-Star, a three-time All-NBA selection, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015, finishing his career with averages of 9.8 points and 10.3 rebounds per game.

“It’s incredibly hard to accept,” said Toronto President Masai Ujiri on Monday, visibly emotional upon hearing the news. “It’s difficult for us to imagine life without him. You cannot fully grasp what Dikembe Mutombo meant to me.”