Friday’s Let’s Talk: Homeownership, Black Music, and Historic Graduations

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Get ready for a dynamic Friday edition of Let’s Talk, broadcasting live on WIN-TV at noon. This week’s lineup shines a spotlight on opportunity, culture, and achievement. Homeownership dreams, Black Music Month insights, and historic college graduation news. Our guests are Julienne Joseph – DC Housing Finance Agency for Homeownership Month, Cam Poles – Black Alley Band for Black Music Month, and Spelman College graduate Alyssa Richardson along with her mom Hazel celebrating a milestone year. Join us for this exciting episode of Let’s Talk.

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Author: BlackPressUSA