How One Community is Trying to Break the ‘Vicious Cycle’ of Child Care and Housing Crises

Katie Dukes, Director of Early Childhood Policy, EdNC

“If you don’t have the child care in order for people to go to work, they don’t have the income to pay for housing; it’s this vicious cycle,” said Melanie Shaver, superintendent of Hyde County Schools in North Carolina. “So how can we break that cycle at the root cause?” Shaver is leading her district’s attempt to answer that question. Hyde County Schools is now offering universal pre-k to both 3- and 4-year-olds districtwide, at the Ocracoke School on the island and the Mattamuskeet School on the mainland, with the goal of expanding to include early care and learning for children from birth to age 2 in years to come. And the revived Hyde County Education Foundation — chaired by Shaver — is buying two sites to build workforce housing for teachers and other essential workers. It’s a project based on community needs and with community collaboration, and one that became more urgent after the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian five years ago. While Hyde County sits at the far eastern edge of the state and has its own unique geography, this project could be a model for communities in western North Carolina as they develop long-term recovery plans after the destruction caused by Hurricane Helene.

The housing crisis

When Shaver took on the role of superintendent in 2021, she learned that most of Hyde County’s teachers would be eligible to retire within five years. “When you learn you have 60% ready for retirement, first of all, how am I gonna get these people, and where am I gonna put these people?” Shaver said of recruiting new teachers. On the mainland, Shaver said, affordable housing is hard to come by because a portion of the housing stock is inhabited only part-time, mostly by hunters who come to Lake Mattamuskeet seasonally. And on Ocracoke, many houses serve as second homes, and short-term rentals are inhabited by visitors only during the summer tourism season. The high price of homes and lack of long-term rental properties is a major issue for the island’s workforce, including prospective teachers.

“We are seeing fewer applicants,” said Jeanie Ownes, principal of the Ocracoke School. “One of the questions they always ask is, ‘Where can I live?’ and I do think that is deterring a lot of people from applying here.” Housing pressure increased after Hurricane Dorian destroyed dozens of homes and damaged many others in 2019. Sara Teaster, a member of the Hyde County Education Foundation (HCEF) Board of Directors, shared her struggle to find housing. Teaster had visited Ocracoke and loved it, so when a job opened on the island in 2019, she jumped at the chance to relocate full-time. Someone loaned her a house while she searched for a permanent place to live.

Then Dorian hit, destroying and damaging homes that had offered 12-month leases. Teaster said that some homeowners switched from offering those long-term rentals to weekly vacation rentals so they could recoup the costs of rebuilding. Then COVID-19 hit, bringing remote workers with higher incomes to the island, which Teaster said added pressure to the off-season rental market. Add to that the overall rising costs of homes, interest rates, and insurance over the last five years, and the result is an inaccessible, unaffordable housing market for the year-round residents who make the island so appealing to guests. But Teaster said she got lucky. “Four months after I moved here, I was able to find a yearly rental that was affordable, and I lived there for four years,” Teaster said. “Loved it. Would have continued to live there, but the owner decided that they wanted to come back and live in their home.”

Almost 50 years old, Teaster moved four times in four months after losing that rental. She sent her pet to live with her mother out of state. She’s making it work for now by house-sitting while she continues to search for housing she can afford. And hers is just one story. According to Shaver and Owens, two staff members of the Ocracoke School left their jobs — and the island — because they couldn’t find permanent housing and were no longer willing to live in RVs and campers on lots that can cost up to $1,200 per month to rent.

The childcare crisis

Tekisha Jordan, the district’s pre-k administrator for the last 17 years, said that when Shaver came to Hyde County, licensed childcare was also hard to come by. The mainland has two programs: Head Start, which is licensed to serve up to 40 students aged 3-5, and Linda’s Childcare Home, which is licensed to serve up to eight students from birth to age 12. There’s also unlicensed childcare. “Basically, [parents] have relatives that care for their child, a friend that cares for them,” Jordan said. “And we definitely see a big difference when they reach pre-k since the childcare center closed, socially and emotionally.”

By the time Dorian hit the island, Ocracoke’s only licensed childcare program had already been closed for two years. Ocracoke Child Care was a high-quality nonprofit center that touched the lives of most families on the island. Alice Burruss, who previously taught pre-k and is now the first-grade teacher at Ocracoke School, served as the center’s assistant director starting in the mid-1990s. Both of her children attended the program during her 10 years at Ocracoke Child Care.

“While I was there it was so important for us to have [students] learn and not just be little kids that you’re babysitting,” Burruss said. “It really was a learning facility.” But since the program closed in 2017, young children on Ocracoke haven’t had that learning opportunity. “We live in a space where there are very few places for little kids to socialize, get that interaction with each other,” Burrus said. She pointed out that there’s not even a public playground or park on the island.

“And then you walk into a classroom as a 3- and a 4-year-old with 15 other kids, and imagine how overwhelming that is for you,” Burruss said. Burrus and her colleague Amanda Gaskins Jackson, who teaches kindergarten and attended both Ocracoke Child Care and the Ocracoke School, can tell the difference between students who have and have not experienced early care and learning in a group setting before starting school, especially since the pandemic.

Along with Jordan and Owens, Burruss and Gaskins Jackson provided examples of how those differences show up in young learners:

Sharing

Sitting in a circle on the carpet

Learning to trust adults outside of their families

Following group directions

Washing hands

Standing and walking in a line

Having independence from adults

Without the childcare center, students were simply less prepared to function in a learning environment with other children. They were missing out on some of the critical brain development that occurs in the first 1,000 days of their lives. “Instead of spending the time in pre-k where we would focus on fine motor skills, getting you ready for writing and letter recognition and all those pre-foundational skills, now it’s we have to learn how to coexist together, and sit for a little bit of time, listen to a story without seeing it on a screen,” Burrus said.

Shaver called early childhood education “critical” and said, “It does make a difference with your kids. It makes a difference not only on their readiness [to learn], but their social ability and their emotional intelligence to be able to then come and transition into a school.” For children who have been affected by trauma like Hurricane Dorian and COVID-19 — or more recently, Hurricane Helene for children in western North Carolina — stability is key to their healthy social and emotional development. “And so I think looking at early childhood is one piece of that root cause, but looking at that housing piece is another,” Shaver said.

Breaking the ‘vicious cycle’

Since Hurricane Dorian hit the island in 2019, the school district has been using the Ocracoke Child Care building as classroom space for their youngest students while the Ocracoke School was being reconstructed. As Shaver began to prepare for the Ocracoke School’s official reopening in 2023, she started thinking about how the childcare building would be sitting empty once again. And she was still wondering how she would hire new teachers when there was nowhere for them to live and no space to build multi-family housing units on the island, even if someone was inclined to do so.

Then she had an idea — maybe the empty Ocracoke Child Care site could be converted to workforce housing. Shaver realized that the HCEF hadn’t been used for 15 years, so she went about reviving it as a nonprofit entity that could address two crises at once by supporting the development of workforce housing and enhancing early care and learning opportunities.

The HCEF by-laws state: “The Foundation recognizes that due to the remote nature of Hyde County, and the housing shortage, the development of housing will provide both the Mattamuskeet and Ocracoke School communities and others the opportunity to partner with the Hyde County Board of Education and others in a common goal of improving public education by ensuring adequate housing.”

HCEF’s Board of Directors is made up of an equal number of mainlanders and islanders because, as stated in the by-laws, “the Board acknowledges that just as mainland Hyde may not know or understand all the nuances for Ocracoke, Ocracoke may not know or understand all the nuances of the mainland. Anytime a decision directly affects an area, an equal or majority number of board members from that area is needed for a vote.”

With the HCEF re-established and a new board in place, Shaver took the first step toward fulfilling its mission — Hyde County introduced universal pre-k for 4-year-olds when the Ocracoke School reopened in 2023. Because Hyde County Schools had already been providing NC Pre-K to eligible 4-year-olds, adding the rest of the county’s 4-year-olds was a logical place to start filling the community’s early care and learning gap.

Then Shaver went about finding members of the defunct Ocracoke Child Care Board, so they could start having serious conversations about the property by changing hands. She learned that board members had been holding out hope that the center would be able to reopen one day, and they remained passionate about their commitment to providing early care and learning to Ocracoke’s youngest residents. So, Hyde County Schools extended its universal pre-k program to 3-year-olds, to add programs for birth-to-2 students in coming years. In addition to NC Pre-K funds, the district uses Title I funding and grants to finance the expanded Pre-K program.

Jordan described how parents on the mainland reacted when she announced that all 3-year-olds — not just those with special needs or on the island — would be eligible. “I’m gonna cry, but they was like, ‘Oh my God, thank you Tekisha!’ And I’m like, ‘No, oh my God, thank you Dr. Shaver!’” Jordan said. In its first year, the multi-age pre-k classroom at the Matamuskeet School on the mainland has 18 students, and the one at the Ocracoke School has 13. “The whole school benefits when we get them earlier,” Jordan said. “We take them at 3, they transition to 4, we get them ready for kindergarten. If there are any delays, it’s normally picked up in kindergarten. The kindergarten teacher and the pre-k teacher collaborate, sit in on IEP meetings, and then it just follows from kindergarten to first grade. The whole school benefits.”

The district’s commitment to expanding early care and learning opportunities aligned with the values and priorities of the Ocracoke Child Care Board. Owens said it’s about more than aligned values, though. It was about doing what’s best for their neighbors. “I think us being so small, it truly is about community,” Owens said. “So, while we are talking early childhood education, it’s almost like, ‘Well, yes, they’re part of who we are, and we are going to take care of our littles.’ The Ocracoke Child Care Board sold their building to the district for $10. The Outer Banks Community Foundation and a local Occupancy Tax Board each donated $25,000 to help HCEF get architectural plans and cost estimates drawn up. Shaver identified a similar opportunity to develop workforce housing on the mainland at a shuttered 26-unit public housing development called Hycienda Heights. With 10 units planned for the Ocracoke Child Care site, the total estimated cost of purchasing both properties and converting them to workforce housing is about $4 million.

When asked where HCEF would find the money, Shaver joked, “Fish frys! And we’re gonna do a lot of bake sales!” She knows they’ll likely take out a loan for some of it, but the Board is also seeking philanthropic donations and other funding sources to reduce the size of that loan. “We’re willing to beat any bush, look under any couch cushion, meet with anybody who asks,” Shaver said. When the units are complete, HCEF plans to offer them for yearly rent to teachers first, then other essential workers who need time to secure permanent housing. And they’ll use any profits to make further investments in early care and learning, including opening birth-to-2 classrooms. “One of the reasons I’m excited about this Hycienda Heights property, if we can obtain that as well, is that it has a community center there on site that could be easily formed into that zero-to-2 [space],” Shaver said.

The same goal exists in Ocracoke. “On the island, that’s kind of how we do things; we do take care of each other,” Owens said.