World AIDS Day: UN urges leaders to ‘take the rights path to end AIDS’ by 2030

Ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 is within reach, but only if global leaders commit to dismantling barriers to healthcare and upholding human rights, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on World AIDS Day.
