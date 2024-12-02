World AIDS Day: UN urges leaders to ‘take the rights path to end AIDS’ by 2030

By
UN News Service
-
0
42

Written by UN News Service

Ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 is within reach, but only if global leaders commit to dismantling barriers to healthcare and upholding human rights, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on World AIDS Day.

Author Profile
UN News Service
Related Posts
    This author does not have any more posts.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here