IN MEMORIAM: Peabo Bryson, Grammy-Winning R&B Balladeer, Dies at 75

By
Jacksonville Free Press
Peabo
Bryson, the two-time Grammy Award-winning R&B singer whose powerful voice
helped define romantic ballads and Disney movie classics, has died at age 75
after suffering a stroke, according to family members. Bryson passed away June
2 surrounded by family.
Over
a career spanning more than five decades, Bryson became one of music’s most
recognizable vocalists, earning acclaim for both his solo recordings and
memorable duets. He won Grammy Awards for “Beauty and the Beast” with Celine
Dion and “A Whole New World” with Regina Belle, songs that became signature
hits and introduced his voice to generations of listeners.
Born
in Greenville, South Carolina, Bryson launched his recording career in the
1970s and went on to release more than 20 albums. He earned two Grammy Awards,
eight Grammy nominations, five gold albums, 25 Top 20 singles and six No. 1
hits during his distinguished career.
Among
his most popular recordings were “If Ever You’re in My Arms Again,” “Can You
Stop the Rain,” “Feel the Fire,” and “Tonight, I Celebrate My Love,” his
beloved duet with Roberta Flack. His smooth tenor voice and romantic style made
him a staple of R&B and adult contemporary radio throughout the 1980s and
1990s.
Bryson’s
greatest commercial success came through his Disney collaborations. “Beauty and
the Beast” won a Grammy Award in 1993, while “A Whole New World” became the
first song from an animated film to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and
earned both Grammy and Academy Award honors.
Fans
and fellow artists remembered Bryson as one of contemporary music’s premier
male vocalists, whose rich voice and timeless recordings left an enduring mark
on R&B, soul and popular music. His legacy lives on through a catalog of
songs that continue to resonate with audiences around the world.
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Author: BlackPressUSA Newswire