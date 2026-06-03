IN MEMORIAM: Peabo Bryson, Grammy-Winning R&B Balladeer, Dies at 75

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Jacksonville Free Press

Peabo

Bryson, the two-time Grammy Award-winning R&B singer whose powerful voice

helped define romantic ballads and Disney movie classics, has died at age 75

after suffering a stroke, according to family members. Bryson passed away June

2 surrounded by family.

Over

a career spanning more than five decades, Bryson became one of music’s most

recognizable vocalists, earning acclaim for both his solo recordings and

memorable duets. He won Grammy Awards for “Beauty and the Beast” with Celine

Dion and “A Whole New World” with Regina Belle, songs that became signature

hits and introduced his voice to generations of listeners.

Born

in Greenville, South Carolina, Bryson launched his recording career in the

1970s and went on to release more than 20 albums. He earned two Grammy Awards,

eight Grammy nominations, five gold albums, 25 Top 20 singles and six No. 1

hits during his distinguished career.

Among

his most popular recordings were “If Ever You’re in My Arms Again,” “Can You

Stop the Rain,” “Feel the Fire,” and “Tonight, I Celebrate My Love,” his

beloved duet with Roberta Flack. His smooth tenor voice and romantic style made

him a staple of R&B and adult contemporary radio throughout the 1980s and

1990s.

Bryson’s

greatest commercial success came through his Disney collaborations. “Beauty and

the Beast” won a Grammy Award in 1993, while “A Whole New World” became the

first song from an animated film to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and

earned both Grammy and Academy Award honors.

Fans

and fellow artists remembered Bryson as one of contemporary music’s premier

male vocalists, whose rich voice and timeless recordings left an enduring mark

on R&B, soul and popular music. His legacy lives on through a catalog of

songs that continue to resonate with audiences around the world.

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Author: BlackPressUSA Newswire