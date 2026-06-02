Task Force Aims to Turn Birmingham Bystanders into Lifesavers Ahead of CPR & AED Awareness Week

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By

Sym Posey | The Birmingham Times

When

someone collapses from sudden cardiac arrest, survival is often determined

before emergency crews ever arrive.

In

Birmingham, health leaders say too many of those emergencies unfold without

immediate intervention — and they are working to change that.

Ahead

of CPR & AED Awareness Week, observed June 1–7, the Sudden Cardiac Arrest

Task Force is pushing to improve survival rates through education, public

awareness, and increased CPR participation across Birmingham and, eventually, the

rest of Alabama.

The

task force, announced in November 2025, brings together emergency physicians,

firefighters, public health leaders and community organizations with one shared

goal: turning bystanders into lifesavers.

“If

we look at the data for the last 15 years or so in terms of cardiac arrest

survival in Birmingham, we’re far behind,” said Ryan Coute, assistant professor

of emergency medicine at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and Task Force

chairperson. “Our survival rate is around three out of every 100 people — about

3%. Nationally, that average is around 12%.”

Coute

said one of the biggest drivers behind those numbers is Birmingham’s low

bystander CPR rate.

“Our

CPR rate in Birmingham is around 15 to 16%,” he said. “That’s about two and a

half times below the national average, and we think that’s a large reason why

our survival rate is much lower.”

For

Kim Baldwin, Vice President of Community Impact at the American Heart

Association, the task force represents an opportunity to rethink how

communities learn lifesaving skills.

“The

task force was really birthed out of a need to do more in the community around

education and awareness,” Baldwin said. “We want to use Birmingham as more of a

demonstration zone.”

Rather

than relying solely on traditional certification classes, organizers want CPR

education to become more visible and accessible.

During

CPR & AED Awareness Week, organizers plan to host hands-on demonstrations

in public spaces and encourage residents to practice real-world emergency

response.

“We

really want to take more of an on-the-street approach,” Baldwin said.

“Literally go out into the community and ask people, ‘What would you do?’”

Coute

said those moments matter because cardiac arrest leaves little room for

hesitation.

“When

someone is in cardiac arrest, they are pulseless — their heart is not

functioning,” he said. “If they receive CPR before EMS arrives, that can double

or triple the likelihood of survival.”

According

to Coute, survival decreases by roughly 10% for every minute treatment is

delayed.

That

urgency is something Birmingham Fire Chief Cory Moon knows firsthand.

Moon,

who serves on the American Heart Association board and helped assemble the task

force, said his commitment stems from both his career and personal experience.

“I’ve

been in the fire service for 25 years, seeing all the cardiac arrests and

watching families go through the trauma,” Moon said. “Then my mom passed away

from sudden cardiac arrest. Those two things together are what drive my

spirit.”

Over

his career, Moon said he has administered CPR thousands of times and believes

one of the greatest barriers is fear.

“I

know there’s fear with people who don’t know how to do CPR — they think they’ll

do it wrong,” Moon said. “But it’s really an easy skill to learn.”

He

was also struck by how few people step in before first responders arrive.

“The

bystander CPR rate in Birmingham was around 10%. It’s gone up some to around

16%, but nationally it’s around 48%,” Moon said. “We rely on citizens to help

start that lifesaving care before we as 911 get there.”

Baldwin

said misconceptions continue to discourage people from acting.

“One

of the biggest things we hear all the time is a fear that they’re going to do

it wrong, that they’re going to cause more harm or that they’re going to be

sued,” she said.

She

emphasized that Good Samaritan protections exist for people acting in good faith.

Another

misconception, Baldwin said, is that mouth-to-mouth breathing is required.

“The

science and the research have shown us that rescue breaths are not necessary

for most adolescents and adults experiencing cardiac arrest,” she said. “What’s

most impactful is good, solid chest compressions.”

The

task force’s first-year goals include increasing participation in cardiac

arrest data reporting, creating more CPR training hubs and helping Birmingham

schools implement cardiac emergency response plans.

Moon

said access is already available.

Residents

can receive free hands-only CPR training through Birmingham Fire and Rescue and

participating community partners.

“We

want to make sure at least one person in every household learns how to do

hands-only CPR,” Moon said.

Ultimately,

leaders say success depends less on professionals and more on everyday people

deciding to act.

Baldwin’s

advice is simple: Don’t wait.

“Press

hard and fast in the center of the chest,” she said.

And

Moon hopes Birmingham embraces the mission.

“We

want to take away that fear,” he said, “and help turn a nation of bystanders

into a nation of lifesavers.”

More

information about CPR training and awareness events can be found through the American Heart Association and Heart Alabama on Instagram.

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Author: BlackPressUSA Newswire