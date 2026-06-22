Photo Gallery: The FIFA World Cup 2026™ Vibes are in Atlanta!

Advertisement

Author: Itoro N. Umontuen

Crowds packed Atlanta Stadium and Centennial Olympic Park as FIFA Fan Fest continued drawing soccer fans to Atlanta during the World Cup.

Fans gathered to watch Spain face Saudi Arabia before the park filled again for Uruguay’s match against Cape Verde. Through the first 10 days of World Cup events in Atlanta, officials said more than 250,000 visitors had taken part in FIFA Fan Festival activities.

On the field, Spain responded emphatically after its surprising scoreless draw against Cape Verde on Monday. The Spanish side defeated Saudi Arabia 4-0 at Atlanta Stadium, delivering one of its strongest performances of the group stage. Teenage starlet Lamine Yamal scored his first-ever goal in a World Cup in front of a sold out audience.

Belgium later played Iran to a tense 0-0 draw in Los Angeles. Belgium finished the match with 10 players after a second-half red card forced the team to defend for the final 30 minutes.

Cape Verde continued its memorable World Cup run in Miami. In only its second World Cup match, Cape Verde earned another group-stage point with a 2-2 draw against Uruguay.

Sunday’s late match in Vancouver featured Egypt rallying past New Zealand. New Zealand scored first, but Mohamed Salah helped spark Egypt’s comeback in a 3-1 victory.

The early matches have helped build momentum for the World Cup in North America, with Atlanta emerging as one of the tournament’s most active host cities. Between packed watch parties, high-profile matches and large FIFA Fan Fest crowds, the city has become a major gathering place for soccer fans.

The World Cup schedule continues this week with more group-stage matches featuring Brasil, England, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and more.

Go to Source