Kamala Harris to Receive NAACP Chairman’s Award at 56th NAACP Image Awards

By Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

@StacyBrownMedia

The NAACP and BET announced that Vice President Kamala Harris will receive the prestigious Chairman’s Award at the 56th NAACP Image Awards, airing live from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Saturday, February 22, at 8:00 PM ET on BET and CBS. The broadcast, an annual celebration of Black excellence, has been extended by 30 minutes to run for 2.5 hours. According to a news release, the Chairman’s Award is presented to individuals who excel in public service and use their platform to drive meaningful change. Past recipients include Amanda Gorman, Samuel L. Jackson, the late U.S. Congressman John Lewis, Ruby Dee, Danny Glover, Rev. James Lawson, Tyler Perry, then-Senator Barack Obama, and Congresswoman Maxine Waters.

Vice President Harris made history as the first woman, Black American, and South Asian American U.S. Vice President. Throughout her career, she has been a champion for reproductive rights, gun safety, voting rights, and economic opportunity. Under the Biden-Harris administration, she played a key role in record job growth and cast tie-breaking votes to lower prescription drug costs and secure historic climate and infrastructure investments. In 2024, she became the first Black and South Asian woman nominated for president by a major political party, garnering over 75 million votes in the shortest general election campaign in modern history. Before her tenure as vice president, Harris served as a U.S. senator and California attorney general, focusing on housing relief, healthcare access, and criminal justice reform. Inspired by her activist parents, she has remained committed to justice, equality, and uplifting the next generation.

“Vice President Kamala Harris is more than a leader—she is a force of change, driven by an unwavering passion to shape a brighter, more equitable future,” said Leon W. Russell, chair of the NAACP National Board of Directors. “Her legacy is built on courage, compassion, and a profound commitment to uplifting those who need it most.” Scott Mills, president and CEO of BET Media Group, called Harris “deeply deserving” of the award, citing her historic accomplishments and lifelong dedication to justice. NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson added, “Vice President Harris embodies the power, grace, and unyielding courage that Black women have long brought to the heart of the United States.” The 56th NAACP Image Awards will also highlight efforts to support communities impacted by recent wildfires in Southern California. BET Media Group, NAACP, JSSK, and WME have partnered with LA County and local organizations to launch the Altadena Community Preservation Fund, which aims to protect homeowners from displacement and preserve cultural heritage.

The awards ceremony will announce winners in various categories, with non-televised awards presented virtually on February 18 and 19 via the NAACP Image Awards’ YouTube channel. The Creative Honors ceremony will be held on February 21.

Widely regarded as one of the most distinguished multicultural awards shows, the NAACP Image Awards continue to celebrate the artists, leaders, and activists who advance justice and equity. Previous attendees included Viola Davis, Beyoncé, Zendaya, Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett, and Dwayne Wade. The 56th NAACP Image Awards will air live on February 22 at 8:00 PM ET on BET and CBS.