Luis Lebron Faces Off Against Abdullah Mason Tonight

Abdullah Mason, the lightweight sensation (13-0, 11 KOs), will take on Luis Lebron (20-5-1, 13 KOs) in an eight-round bout at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, tonight in an effort to advance to a world title shot.

By Miriam Onyango

Mason might steal the show from hometown boxer Shakur Stevenson in the main event as he defends his WBC lightweight title against Artem Harutyunyan if he puts on a strong showing.

Mason is going to be able to outfight the defensive-minded Shakur with his fighting technique. By placing the gifted Abdullah Mason on his undercard, Top Rank did Shakur no favors since now fans will have someone to compare him to, and if he falls short of the young gun, he may lose supporters.

Mason, 20, is keeping occupied by fighting five times this year. His third battle of 2024 will take place tonight against the seasoned Lebron. His fourth fight is slated for August 17th in Quebec City.

Abdullah Mason is on another level when it comes to fighters who only fight once a year, but it’s the ideal way to advance while becoming a star. It requires ambition, and many fighters lack it. After they earn money, they want to relax and enjoy it.

“He’s the most seasoned person I’ve fought thus far. He has as many knockouts as I have fights,” said Abdullah Mason about Luis Lebron, his opponent for Saturday night’s eight-round fight, on the Goforit YouTube channel.

“We’re not going to overlook him. He’s coming to fight and is going to let his hands go. We’re going to take our time and do what we got to do. Very exciting,” said Mason when asked if it was fascinating to battle a man with a lot of experience.

Lebron is hoping to give Mason a few rounds before he quits, since a lot of the fighters he is facing are not coming through the first few rounds. Mason needs to be matched up with boxers from Top Rank, like as Raymond Murtalla and Keyshawn Davis.

“That will make for an exciting fight. Two fighters that like to fight. He lets his hands go, and I let my hands go. He’s not backing down. So, we’re coming to put on a show. I feel like I’m ready to take anyone on with the right training camp,” said Mason.