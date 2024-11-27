Mayor Harold Washington’s Enduring Legacy Honored at Annual Wreath-Laying Ceremony

By Tacuma Roeback, Managing Editor, Chicago Defender

On a cool, mostly overcast morning at Oak Woods Cemetery on Chicago’s South Side, friends, colleagues and admirers gathered to honor Harold Washington—Chicago’s first Black mayor—and his lasting and incalculable impact on the city and country.

The Mayor Harold Washington Legacy Committee hosted the annual wreath-laying ceremony, a tradition that brings together those who knew Washington, worked with him or were inspired by his leadership. Speakers shared memories of a man who led with dignity in the face of adversity and shaped Chicago’s political landscape.

“There was a sense of pride that ran through the Black community as we watched our dear Mayor Washington lead with dignity in the face of adversity,” Ald. Desmon Yancy (5th) recalled.

“Bold, Black and eloquent and usually the smartest person in the room, I believe that no one was better at linking Black liberation and politics than Harold.”

The Master of Ceremony for the event was Andrea Smith of the MHWLC.

Among the guest speakers were former State Rep. Mary E. Flowers, State Sen. Mattie Hunter, Rev. Dr. Janette Wilson, Dr. Barbara J. Norman, and 12-year-old King Hutchinson, a student at Burnside Scholastic Academy. Also present were former Ald. David H. Moore (17th) and former Ald. Dorothy Wright Tillman, both of whom had worked with Washington or were deeply influenced by his leadership.

Born in Chicago in 1922, Washington’s journey from DuSable High School to the U.S. Air Force and later to Roosevelt University and Northwestern University’s School of Law set the foundation for his political career.

That career began in earnest when he served in the Illinois State House and Senate before being elected to Congress in 1981.

In 1983, Washington was elected the 42nd mayor of Chicago, a historic achievement that would change local politics. He was reelected in 1987 before his sudden death later that year.

Monday’s wreath-laying ceremony marked 37 years since Washington’s death. His passing left a gap in local and national politics, and still lingers today, particularly in the leadership of figures like Barack Obama, who often credit Washington for helping to shape their progressive political views.

Decades before diversity, equity and inclusion became a thing, Washington imparted that approach during his administration.

“Mayor Washington implemented bold and progressive measures to ensure that all members of Chicago society, women in particular, were provided a fair and equitable opportunity to be elected into office and occupy high-level positions in all areas of government,” said Devorah Crable, one of the MHWLC’s founding members.

The wreath-laying ceremony also sparked conversations about bringing to bear Washington’s legacy to impact the future of local and national politics. Hutchinson, born after Washington’s time as mayor, spoke to the next generation’s role in carrying his legacy forward.

“I wasn’t born when Harold Washington was elected mayor, but I know that he made history as the first African American mayor of Chicago. I wasn’t born when Barack Obama became the first African American president of the United States, but I’m aware that Mayor Washington’s leadership paved the way for that historic moment,” said Hutchinson.

Members of the former mayor’s security detail presented the wreath at the stately, gray stone mausoleum that is Washington’s final resting place, accompanied by the sound of bugle taps. As the sun broke through the clouds, attendees gathered for photos, reflecting on Washington’s legacy and the work still to be done.

State Sen. Hunter unveiled plans for a new statue of Harold Washington to be placed at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield. Rev. Dr. Wilson reminded the crowd that honoring Washington’s memory was not enough.

“We’re going to be holding elected officials accountable in 2025, and we’re going to take back the Congress and the Senate in 2026,” she said. Of the wreath-laying ceremony, Rev. Dr. Wilson added, “It’s not just to celebrate his memory, we must remember to embrace his legacy.”