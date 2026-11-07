OP-ED | Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer: the People’s Choices?

Democrats won a mandate to deliver relief and demand accountability. They did not win permission to confuse restraint with retreat—or to treat leadership positions as rewards for seniority.

by Kevin Seraaj, J.D., M.Div., OrlandoAdvocate.com

After the election, Hakeem Jeffries declared: “The American people don’t want us to get even. They want us to get things done on their behalf.” That statement did not resonate well with many Democratic influencers. While, he also said wrongdoers should be held accountable, that second commitment must become a governing priority, not a footnote to the first. And definitely not a precursor to capitulation.

Ending the Iran War is getting things done. Investigating corruption is getting things done. Releasing the Epstein files is getting things done. Exposing abuses of power is getting things done. Making public officials answer for misconduct is not revenge. It is Congress doing its job.

Chuck Schumer’s leadership also raises a related question: What good is a necessary fight if leadership cannot hold its coalition together?

During the 2025 shutdown, Democrats demanded health-care protections, eventually offering to reopen the government in exchange for a one-year extension of enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies. Republicans rejected that proposal. Eight senators caucusing with Democrats then helped advance an agreement without a guaranteed extension.

Schumer opposed advancing that agreement. But the criticism is not that he personally voted to surrender (even though he did). It is that his leadership failed to preserve Democratic leverage or secure the health-care protection at the center of the confrontation. The “deal” promised only a later Senate vote—not enactment of the relief Democrats sought.

Yes, reopening the government and protecting federal workers mattered. But so did the unmet health-care needs of millions of vulnerable Americans. Leaders owe voters an honest accounting of both—not a declaration that an inadequate outcome was the best anyone could expect.

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The choice between affordability and accountability is false. Democrats can pursue lower costs while investigating wrongdoing. They can negotiate legislation without negotiating away oversight.

That does not mean presuming guilt or staging partisan spectacles. Americans are fed up with performative politics. They want tangible results. They want the swamp to be drained. That means following evidence, respecting due process, publishing findings and pursuing consequences warranted by the facts.

Before renewing Jeffries’ and Schumer’s leadership, Democratic lawmakers should demand a public oversight agenda, a credible health-care strategy and clear explanations of what leaders seek, secure and concede.

Congressional power has limits. But those limits must not become excuses for failing to use the power voters entrusted to the party.

Jeffries and Schumer must earn the right to lead this moment. If they cannot, Democrats should choose leaders who will.

Voters did not change Congress merely to change the tone of its press conferences. They deserve relief they can feel, oversight they can see and leaders willing to make power answer to the public.