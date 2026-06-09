Media Monday 6/8/26

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It’s #MediaMonday! @TotallyRandie recaps the week including #NBAFinals booing, #Texas Ag crisis, a wild new Federal Reserve hire and more.

🚨 PLUS: We need the Black Press and Media to amplify the Dahmer Family’s battle against Paramount, who is distorting the true story of Civil Rights icon Vernon Dahmer—relative of our Culture Critic @_dawnmontgomery. In paramounts upcoming @byanymeansmovie, they distort real history with fictionalized tropes for profit.

The family has asked for disclaimers but Paramount has only returned radio silence.

Help protect this vital legacy! Join 418+ others & sign the petition now. Link in bio. Comment signed when done.

#News #Byanymeans #blackpress #TotallyRandie #headlines #newsupdate #federalreserve #VernonDahmer #civilrightsactivist #Civilrights

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Author: BlackPressUSA