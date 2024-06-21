Notice of Action in Dissolution of Marriage – Azevedo

NOTICE OF ACTION IN DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE

IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No: 2024-DR-004676-0

Erick Jacy Azevedo,

Petitioner,

and

Jeidy Zuleyka Rosario Delgado,

Respondent

TO: Jeidy Zuleyka Rosario Delgado

14936 Guava Bay Dr.

Winter Garden, FL 34787

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Dissolution of Marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Erick Jacy Azevedo, whose address is 14936 Guava Bay Dr, Winter Garden, FL, 34787, on or before 07/18/2024, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at Orange County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, either before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.

Copies of all court documents, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Courts office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerks office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Date: 5/29/2024

Tiffany Moore-Russell

Orange County Clerk of Court

By Demaris Rodriguez

Deputy Clerk

Date of first publication: June 21, 2024