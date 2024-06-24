ADVANCE SCREENING – DESPICABLE ME 4

In the first Despicable Me movie in seven years, Gru, the world’s favorite supervillain-turned-Anti-Villain League-agent, returns for an exciting, bold new era of Minions mayhem in Illumination’s Despicable Me 4.

Despicable Me 4 – In Theaters July 3. FREE TICKET OFFER BELOW

Following the 2022 summer blockbuster phenomenon of Illumination’s Minions: The Rise of Gru, which earned almost $1 billion worldwide, the biggest global animated franchise in history now begins a new chapter as Gru (Oscar® nominee Steve Carrell) and Lucy (Oscar® nominee Kristen Wiig) and their girls —Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), Edith (Dana Gaier) and Agnes (Madison Polan)—welcome a new member to the Gru family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad.

Gru faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal (Emmy winner Will Ferrell) and his femme fatale girlfriend Valentina (Emmy nominee Sofia Vergara), and the family is forced to go on the run.

The film features fresh new characters voiced by Joey King (Bullet Train), Emmy winner Stephen Colbert (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert) and Chloe Fineman (Saturday Night Live). Pierre Coffin returns as the iconic voice of the Minions and Oscar® nominee Steve Coogan returns as Silas Ramsbottom.

Packed with non-stop action and filled with Illumination’s signature subversive humor, Despicable Me 4 is directed by a co-creator of the Minions, Oscar® nominee Chris Renaud (Despicable Me, The Secret Life of Pets), and is produced by Illumination’s visionary founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Brett Hoffman (executive producer, The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Minions: The Rise of Gru). The film is co-directed by Patrick Delage (animation director Sing 2 and The Secret Life of Pets 2), and the screenplay is by the Emmy winning creator of White Lotus, Mike White, and the veteran writer of every Despicable Me film, Ken Daurio.

Genre: Action-Comedy

Cast: Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Will Ferrell, Pierre Coffin, Joey King, Sofia Vergara, Stephen Colbert, Miranda Cosgrove, Chloe Fineman, Steve Coogan, Chris Renaud, Dana Gaier, Madison Polan

Screenplay: Mike White, Ken Daurio

Director: Chris Renaud

Co-Director: Patrick Delage

Producers: Chris Meledandri, Brett Hoffman

Rated PG for action and rude humor.

FREE TICKET OFFER

The Orlando Advocate invites you and a friend to the advance screening of this movie FREE OF CHARGE.

Date and time of the screening: Monday, July 1 @ 7:00 PM. (In theaters everywhere on July 3, 2024).

Theater showing: AMC Altamonte, 433 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

To secure a free pass for two, simply send email to promotions@orlandoadvocate.com with the words: “I wanna go.” We will send you a unique download code for you to use to print or download your pass for two.

Movie Promotion Subscribers are always notified of free pass availability first. So, to get advance notice, subscribe. Supplies are limited.

Remember, free passes are given out in the order in which they are requested. Once they‘re gone, they’re gone. First come, first served.‘