Notice of Fictitious Name Registration – Clearwave Pool Services

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Registration Act of Florida (Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes) that an application for registration of a fictitious name will be filed in the office of the Florida Department of State for the conduct of a business under the fictitious name of Clearwave Pool Services, with its principal office or place of business at 9025 Creekview Preserve Dr., Apt. 301, Orlando, FL 32837 in Orange County. The names and addresses, including street and number, if any, of all persons who are parties to the registration is/are: LAROLAYNE SOUZA DE PAULA, 9025 Creekview Preserve Dr., Apt. 301, Orlando, FL 32837 and JOAO VICTOR RODRIGUES LEITE, 9025 Creekview Preserve Dr., Apt. 301, Orlando, FL 32837, who, being owners in the above fictitious name, certify that the information contained herein is true and accurate.