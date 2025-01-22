Outrage Builds Over Trump’s Order Ending DEI in Federal Agencies and Contracts

By Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

@StacyBrownMedia

President Donald J. Trump’s first-day executive order to eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies across federal agencies and contractors has drawn widespread condemnation. Critics say the move systematically undermines civil rights, economic equity, and decades of progress toward inclusion for marginalized communities. The order terminates DEI considerations in federal hiring, promotions, and contracting. It revokes affirmative action criteria in federal contracting and directs agencies to investigate private-sector DEI practices, claiming these measures violate civil rights. Trump’s administration heralded the order as a return to “colorblind equality,” but civil rights leaders, labor advocates, and lawmakers strongly disagreed.

CBC: “A Step Backward for America”

The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) lambasted the order, calling it “an attack on economic opportunity for Black and minority communities.” CBC Chair Yvette Clarke said the action “does nothing to help our communities grow economically or address the costs of living for hardworking American families.” Clarke connected the move to the Supreme Court’s recent decision to end race-conscious college admissions, stating, “This administration is dismantling tools that have opened doors to education and opportunity.”

Broad Condemnation from Advocates

Labor unions, civil rights organizations, and other groups responded with outrage. Everett Kelley, president of the American Federation of Government Employees, warned that eliminating DEI policies would harm both federal employees and the public they serve. “These programs promote fairness and build a federal government that reflects the diverse population it serves,” Kelley said. He also noted that DEI initiatives have contributed to narrowing gender and racial pay gaps. Dr. Andrea Abrams, executive director of the Defending American Values Coalition, called the executive order “an alarming assault on the core values of diversity and inclusion.” Abrams emphasized that DEI has been instrumental in driving innovation and economic growth by fostering workplaces that attract top talent. “By dismantling these efforts, the administration risks weakening our economy and setting our nation back for generations,” Abrams said.

SEIU International President April Verrett tied Trump’s actions to broader policies prioritizing the wealthy over working families. “This administration has made it clear that its priority is protecting the privileged few, not creating opportunities for everyday Americans,” Verrett said.

“We Will Not Back Down”

Rev. Al Sharpton addressed the order at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day rally in Washington, D.C., warning corporations that abandoning DEI policies would lead to boycotts. “DEI was a remedy to the racial bigotry practiced in academia and corporations. If you want to put us back in the back of the bus, we’re going to do the Dr. King-Rosa Parks on you,” Sharpton declared to a packed audience. Sharpton reminded listeners of the historical struggles for civil rights and warned that dismantling DEI programs would provoke a sustained fight. “You must have forgotten who we are. We are the ones that you took everything from, and we are still here,” he said.

Economic and Social Impact

Advocates emphasized that DEI policies benefit everyone by promoting fairness and innovation. “Diversity is not a partisan issue,” Abrams said. “It strengthens democracy, ensures economic resilience, and gives everyone a fair chance to succeed.” Critics warn that the executive order could reverse decades of progress. “Programs that promote an inclusive workforce ensure rules are applied fairly and help build a government that reflects the people it serves,” Kelley noted. Labor groups, civil rights leaders, and advocates have vowed to resist. “Our fight continues,” Verrett said. “We won’t back down.”